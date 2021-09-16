checkAd

DGAP-News InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY'S SEMI-ANNUAL GROUP RESULT IS -802 EUR K - MANAGEMENT BOARD CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR ENTIRE YEAR 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 08:34  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: InCity Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY'S SEMI-ANNUAL GROUP RESULT IS -802 EUR K - MANAGEMENT BOARD CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR ENTIRE YEAR 2021

16.09.2021 / 08:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INCITY'S SEMI-ANNUAL GROUP RESULT IS -802 EUR K - MANAGEMENT BOARD CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR ENTIRE YEAR 2021

  • Semi-annual result for the Group financial statements of EUR -0.8 m and for the single-entity annual financial statements of EUR 0.4 m
  • Rate of payment remains very high - portfolio proves its value stability and crisis resilience
  • Net asset value (NAV) of EUR 1.68 per share, unchanged from 31 December 2020
  • Significant expansion of activities in the field of project development


Frankfurt am Main, 16 September 2021 - In its semi-annual financial statements for 2021 published today, InCity Immobilien AG ("InCity AG") reports a net loss of EUR -0.8 m at Group level and a net income of EUR 0.4 m at single-entity annual financial statement level as of 30 June 2021. The decrease compared to the results of the same period of the prior year (first half of 2020: EUR 3.6 m at Group and EUR 4.5 m at single-entity annual financial statement level) can be largely explained by the fact that the prior period was primarily influenced by the earnings contribution from the sale of the property at "Brönnerstrasse 13/15". "In view of the business development in the first half of 2021, we confirm the earnings forecast that was increased in June 2021 after notarisation of the contract of sale for IC Objekt 9 Berlin GmbH, and we expect net income between EUR 2.3 m and EUR 2.8 m for the entire year of 2021 at single-entity annual financial statement level. At Group level, we anticipate a net income for the year between EUR 0.1 m and EUR 0.6 m," says CFO Helge H. Hehl.

 

As of 30 June 2021, the InCity Group's portfolio included six residential and commercial buildings and two office properties in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main with an HGB carrying amount of approximately EUR 160 m.

 

Expanding the earnings base by increasing own project development activities

In the first half of 2021, InCity AG's activities focused on the further implementation of the rental concepts initiated in the previous years as well as the active management of the portfolio properties on the one hand and on the resumption of project management and development activities, as already announced in the past, on the other. "By increasing the InCity Group's own project development activities, we will add a further pillar to our earnings base in addition to the two business units 'portfolio properties' and 'asset management for third parties', and this will also further diversify our business," says Michael Freund, CEO of InCity AG. "We already took a major, concrete step in this direction shortly after the reporting date. In July 2021, the newly founded IC Bau GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of InCity AG, was commissioned with the construction of a new office building in the immediate vicinity of the Berlin-Brandenburg (BER) airport as a general contractor. The contract volume is in the mid double-digit million euro range. As this concerns a neighbourhood development in an existing business park, we believe that there is a good chance that IC Bau GmbH will again be considered as a potential project developer for the park's further construction phases, which would allow us to tap the corresponding earnings potential in this field of business."

Seite 1 von 5
InCity Immobilien Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY'S SEMI-ANNUAL GROUP RESULT IS -802 EUR K - MANAGEMENT BOARD CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR ENTIRE YEAR 2021 DGAP-News: InCity Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY'S SEMI-ANNUAL GROUP RESULT IS -802 EUR K - MANAGEMENT BOARD CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR ENTIRE YEAR 2021 16.09.2021 / 08:34 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol ernennt Donald Kaye zum Chief Commercial Officer
DGAP-News: USU kooperiert mit PwC Deutschland im Bereich Software-Lizenzmanagement
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:34 UhrDGAP-News: InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY-HALBJAHRESERGEBNIS IM KONZERN BEI TEUR -802 - VORSTAND BESTÄTIGT PROGNOSE FÜR DAS GESAMTJAHR 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten