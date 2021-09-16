InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY'S SEMI-ANNUAL GROUP RESULT IS -802 EUR K - MANAGEMENT BOARD CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR ENTIRE YEAR 2021

Semi-annual result for the Group financial statements of EUR -0.8 m and for the single-entity annual financial statements of EUR 0.4 m

Rate of payment remains very high - portfolio proves its value stability and crisis resilience

Net asset value (NAV) of EUR 1.68 per share, unchanged from 31 December 2020

Significant expansion of activities in the field of project development



Frankfurt am Main, 16 September 2021 - In its semi-annual financial statements for 2021 published today, InCity Immobilien AG ("InCity AG") reports a net loss of EUR -0.8 m at Group level and a net income of EUR 0.4 m at single-entity annual financial statement level as of 30 June 2021. The decrease compared to the results of the same period of the prior year (first half of 2020: EUR 3.6 m at Group and EUR 4.5 m at single-entity annual financial statement level) can be largely explained by the fact that the prior period was primarily influenced by the earnings contribution from the sale of the property at "Brönnerstrasse 13/15". "In view of the business development in the first half of 2021, we confirm the earnings forecast that was increased in June 2021 after notarisation of the contract of sale for IC Objekt 9 Berlin GmbH, and we expect net income between EUR 2.3 m and EUR 2.8 m for the entire year of 2021 at single-entity annual financial statement level. At Group level, we anticipate a net income for the year between EUR 0.1 m and EUR 0.6 m," says CFO Helge H. Hehl.

As of 30 June 2021, the InCity Group's portfolio included six residential and commercial buildings and two office properties in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main with an HGB carrying amount of approximately EUR 160 m.

Expanding the earnings base by increasing own project development activities

In the first half of 2021, InCity AG's activities focused on the further implementation of the rental concepts initiated in the previous years as well as the active management of the portfolio properties on the one hand and on the resumption of project management and development activities, as already announced in the past, on the other. "By increasing the InCity Group's own project development activities, we will add a further pillar to our earnings base in addition to the two business units 'portfolio properties' and 'asset management for third parties', and this will also further diversify our business," says Michael Freund, CEO of InCity AG. "We already took a major, concrete step in this direction shortly after the reporting date. In July 2021, the newly founded IC Bau GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of InCity AG, was commissioned with the construction of a new office building in the immediate vicinity of the Berlin-Brandenburg (BER) airport as a general contractor. The contract volume is in the mid double-digit million euro range. As this concerns a neighbourhood development in an existing business park, we believe that there is a good chance that IC Bau GmbH will again be considered as a potential project developer for the park's further construction phases, which would allow us to tap the corresponding earnings potential in this field of business."