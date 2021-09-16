Athenex Presents Data from Oral Paclitaxel + Pembrolizumab Phase 1 Study at ESMO 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced today the presentation of data from a Phase 1 study to assess the safety, tolerability, and activity of oral paclitaxel and encequidar (Oral Paclitaxel) in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid malignancies. The data are being presented in a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021 , being held from September 16 th to September 21 st .

Safety Data Help Establish Part B Dose Expansion and Phase 2 Dose; Data showed encouraging anti-tumor activity (4 PR out of 8 evaluable patients) in NSCLC patients who failed prior PD1/PDL1 therapies

“The encouraging interim Phase 1 data suggest promising anti-cancer activity and expected safety and tolerability observations for oral paclitaxel with pembrolizumab in lung cancer patients who had progressed on PD1/PDL1 therapies,” said Dr. Rudolf Kwan, Chief Medical Officer of Athenex. “PD1/PDL1 therapies are important treatments for lung cancer but most patients eventually progress, and those patients represent an area of high unmet medical need. We are currently working to confirm these data in the dose expansion phase of this study.”

Phase 1 Study with Expansion Cohorts to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, and Activity of Oraxol (Oral Paclitaxel + Encequidar) in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Subjects with Advanced Solid Malignancies

The primary objective for the dose escalation phase of the study was to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and identify the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of Oral Paclitaxel in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The dose escalation phase of the study enrolled 21 patients. Activity data were presented on 17 patients who were evaluable for a response, including eight NSCLC patients as well as patients with head and neck cancer, uveal melanoma, oesophageal cancer, colon cancer and bladder cancer. Four patients had partial response, 10 patients had stable disease, and three patients had progressive disease. The duration on treatment ranged from 9 to 676+ days.