Bayer Says Vitrakvi Updated Analysis Confirms Efficacy, Tolerability in TRK Fusion Cancer

Autor: PLX AI
16.09.2021, 08:31  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer says latest analyses of Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) reaffirm powerful efficacy and tolerability profile for both adult and pediatric patients with TRK fusion cancer.In an updated analysis on the adult subset of non-central nervous …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer says latest analyses of Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) reaffirm powerful efficacy and tolerability profile for both adult and pediatric patients with TRK fusion cancer.
  • In an updated analysis on the adult subset of non-central nervous system (CNS) / TRK fusion cancer patients from three larotrectinib clinical trials, a high overall response rate (ORR) of 67% with a median duration of response (mDoR) of 49.3 months was observed as well as an extended progression-free survival (PFS; median of 25.8 months) as assessed by investigators
  • Post hoc sub-analysis of investigator-assessed ORR, DoR and PFS of patients (n=218) show uniformly high ORRs in patients regardless of prior treatment or performance status; highest response rates observed in patients receiving first-line larotrectinib (81%) and being Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status (ECOG PS) 0 (85%)
  • Safety profile for larotrectinib continues to be consistent with that previously published; analysis on the incidence of fractures in larotrectinib trials shows no fracture related to larotrectinib based on investigator assessment


