Coloplast Attractive Long Term, but Stay Cautious for Now, Kepler Says

(PLX AI) – Coloplast is an attractive long-term investment, but investors should remain cautious in the short-term, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.

Kepler maintained a hold rating on Coloplast, with price target DKK 1,144

Implied upside 5%

Short-term headwinds include salary and raw materials inflation, as well as the Covid delta variant, Kepler said

Meanwhile, Coloplast has growth opportunities in the U.S. and China, while new products have transformative potential: Kepler



