Coloplast Attractive Long Term, but Stay Cautious for Now, Kepler Says
- (PLX AI) – Coloplast is an attractive long-term investment, but investors should remain cautious in the short-term, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
- Kepler maintained a hold rating on Coloplast, with price target DKK 1,144
- Implied upside 5%
- Short-term headwinds include salary and raw materials inflation, as well as the Covid delta variant, Kepler said
- Meanwhile, Coloplast has growth opportunities in the U.S. and China, while new products have transformative potential: Kepler
