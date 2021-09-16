NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel sets indicative price range and starts the offer period for planned private placement ahead of envisaged listing on Euronext Amsterdam 16.09.2021

Majorel sets indicative price range and starts the offer period for planned private placement ahead of envisaged listing on Euronext Amsterdam

Luxembourg, 16 September 2021: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel", the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Majorel Group"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience ("CX") solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announced the price range for the proposed private placement (the "Private Placement") and envisaged listing and trading of its registered shares (the "Shares") on Euronext Amsterdam.

Highlights:

The indicative price range for the Private Placement is set at EUR 32 to EUR 39 per placement share.

The Private Placement consists of a private placement of existing Shares to institutional investors in various jurisdictions.

The selling shareholders are offering an aggregate of 20,000,000 placement shares.

In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the Stabilization Manager an option to allocate additional Shares to cover potential over allotments, provided that such additional Shares will not exceed 15 percent of the final number of placement shares.

Majorel is currently a 50-50 venture between Bertelsmann and the Saham Group who will remain major shareholders in the Company, with Bertelsmann envisaged to continue consolidation post listing.

The Company and the selling shareholders have agreed with the underwriters that they will not sell any Shares from the date of the Underwriting Agreement until 180 days after the first day of trading (subject to customary exemptions such as with the prior written consent of the Joint Global Coordinators).

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and UBS Investment Bank also acting as Joint Bookrunners.

The offer period is expected to commence on 16 September 2021 and is expected to end on 23 September 2021, subject to acceleration or extension of the timetable for the Private Placement. As of today there is no public market for the Shares. Application has been made to list and admit the Shares to trading on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "MAJ".

Pricing of the Private Placement is expected on 23 September 2021, first day of trading on 24 September 2021 and settlement on 28 September 2021.

The listing prospectus is expected to be approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (the "CSSF") on 23 September 2021.

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel Group said: "We are hugely encouraged by the initial response we have received from investors. A listing is the next logical step in Majorel's development and will further enhance our position as a leading player in the global CX industry. We look forward to welcoming new shareholders in the Company."