checkAd

DGAP-News Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel sets indicative price range and starts the offer period for planned private placement ahead of envisaged listing on Euronext Amsterdam

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 08:49  |  13   |   |   

DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): IPO/IPO
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel sets indicative price range and starts the offer period for planned private placement ahead of envisaged listing on Euronext Amsterdam

16.09.2021 / 08:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Press release

Majorel sets indicative price range and starts the offer period for planned private placement ahead of envisaged listing on Euronext Amsterdam

Luxembourg, 16 September 2021: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel", the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Majorel Group"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience ("CX") solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announced the price range for the proposed private placement (the "Private Placement") and envisaged listing and trading of its registered shares (the "Shares") on Euronext Amsterdam.

Highlights:

  • The indicative price range for the Private Placement is set at EUR 32 to EUR 39 per placement share.
  • The Private Placement consists of a private placement of existing Shares to institutional investors in various jurisdictions.
  • The selling shareholders are offering an aggregate of 20,000,000 placement shares.
  • In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the Stabilization Manager an option to allocate additional Shares to cover potential over allotments, provided that such additional Shares will not exceed 15 percent of the final number of placement shares.
  • Majorel is currently a 50-50 venture between Bertelsmann and the Saham Group who will remain major shareholders in the Company, with Bertelsmann envisaged to continue consolidation post listing.
  • The Company and the selling shareholders have agreed with the underwriters that they will not sell any Shares from the date of the Underwriting Agreement until 180 days after the first day of trading (subject to customary exemptions such as with the prior written consent of the Joint Global Coordinators).
  • BNP Paribas, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and UBS Investment Bank also acting as Joint Bookrunners.
  • The offer period is expected to commence on 16 September 2021 and is expected to end on 23 September 2021, subject to acceleration or extension of the timetable for the Private Placement. As of today there is no public market for the Shares. Application has been made to list and admit the Shares to trading on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "MAJ".
  • Pricing of the Private Placement is expected on 23 September 2021, first day of trading on 24 September 2021 and settlement on 28 September 2021.
  • The listing prospectus is expected to be approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (the "CSSF") on 23 September 2021.

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel Group said: "We are hugely encouraged by the initial response we have received from investors. A listing is the next logical step in Majorel's development and will further enhance our position as a leading player in the global CX industry. We look forward to welcoming new shareholders in the Company."

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel sets indicative price range and starts the offer period for planned private placement ahead of envisaged listing on Euronext Amsterdam DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): IPO/IPO Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel sets indicative price range and starts the offer period for planned private placement ahead of envisaged listing on Euronext Amsterdam …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol ernennt Donald Kaye zum Chief Commercial Officer
DGAP-News: USU kooperiert mit PwC Deutschland im Bereich Software-Lizenzmanagement
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement