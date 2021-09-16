MacroGenics Announces Preliminary Clinical Results from Phase 1 Cohort Expansion of the Ongoing MGC018 Study Presented at ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC): 21 of 39 patients (54%) achieved ≥ 50% prostate-specific antigen (PSA) reduction; 10 of 16 (63%) RECIST-evaluable patients had anti-tumor activity; 4 of 16 (25%) achieved partial responses (two confirmed and two unconfirmed)

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): 13 of 16 (81%) evaluable patients had anti-tumor activity; 4 of 16 (25%) achieved unconfirmed partial responses

Manageable safety profile overall, with low rate (7%) of discontinuation due to treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs)

ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced preliminary safety and anti-tumor activity data from dose expansion cohorts of the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of MGC018. This investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) was designed to deliver a DNA-alkylating duocarmycin payload to both dividing and non-dividing cells in a B7-H3-dependent manner. The dataset is being presented in a poster titled “MGC018, an Anti-B7-H3 Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Preliminary Results of Phase 1 Cohort Expansion” (Poster #620P) at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Conference taking place September 16-21, 2021.

Cohort Expansion Results Update

As of the August 16, 2021 data cut-off, a total of 86 patients with advanced solid tumors were enrolled in the cohort expansion of MGC018 at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 3.0 mg/kg, administered intravenously every three weeks. The enrollment includes 40 patients with mCRPC, 21 patients with NSCLC, 16 patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and nine patients with melanoma. In addition, enrollment of patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) was recently initiated. The safety analysis both in the poster and below includes all enrolled patients, whereas the efficacy analysis was limited to mCRPC and NSCLC patients, as enrollment continues in the other tumor cohorts.