Coloplast Is Solid Defensive Stock, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Hold
(PLX AI) – Coloplast is a solid defensive stock, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a hold recommendation on the share. Price target DKK 1,175 implies 7.5% upside. The company's qualities are already reflected in the share price, Handelsbanken said.
- (PLX AI) – Coloplast is a solid defensive stock, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a hold recommendation on the share.
- Price target DKK 1,175 implies 7.5% upside
- The company's qualities are already reflected in the share price, Handelsbanken said
