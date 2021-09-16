Medivir Says MIV-818 Phase 1b Study Had Positive Results Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 08:48 | 39 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 08:48 | (PLX AI) – Medivir positive study results of MIV-818 in HCC dose escalation section of the phase 1b study.The overall safety profile was in line with expectations for this type of drug and patient population, the company saidA total of nine … (PLX AI) – Medivir positive study results of MIV-818 in HCC dose escalation section of the phase 1b study.The overall safety profile was in line with expectations for this type of drug and patient population, the company saidA total of nine … (PLX AI) – Medivir positive study results of MIV-818 in HCC dose escalation section of the phase 1b study.

The overall safety profile was in line with expectations for this type of drug and patient population, the company said

A total of nine evaluable patients with various types of advanced cancer in the liver were enrolled, who had exhausted approved therapies

Four patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) showed stable disease in the liver over an extended period of time

"These positive study results provide further support for Medivir's development of MIV-818 in HCC. We are now looking forward to explore MIV-818 further in combination with two other mechanism of actions," Medivir's Chief Scientific Officer said



