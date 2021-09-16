checkAd

KVH Provides AgilePlans VSAT Services for Briese Schiffahrt Vessels and Crew

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 09:00  |  54   |   |   

The AgilePlans program accelerates HTS VSAT adoption as a monthly subscription with no costly CAPEX

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announces its successful and expanding AgilePlans relationship with established customer German shipmanager Briese Schiffahrt, which has rapidly grown its installed base over the last two years from 5 to 38 vessels with plans to continue. The flexibility of KVH’s no-commitment AgilePlans program and the reliability of the global VSAT services in supporting critical operational usage and crew communications were cited by the company as reasons for selecting KVH.

“For us, it is very important to work with a company that is able to provide the ease and flexibility of paying monthly without any commitment worries,” says Holger Börchers, IT manager for Briese Schiffahrt. “It shows that KVH understands the commercial maritime market and the fact that fleet sizes change.” He adds: “KVH AgilePlans provides full coverage of all fees in one price and we have found working with KVH to be seamless.”

The arrangement was facilitated by Heiko Höfer, managing director of Dualog Nordic GmbH, KVH’s airtime service provider in Germany. “Our success here is owing to the close-knit relationships of trust, support, and dependability that have been forged in the local market over many years,” says Thomas Plüschau, KVH regional sales manager for Germany. “These strong and positive working relationships, combined with the power of AgilePlans, enables us to help drive change, modernization, and business in critical shipping hubs.”

Briese Schiffahrt manages a fleet of project cargo vessels, bulk carriers, and containerships, and also performs crew management for more than 2,000 seafarers. The shipmanager values KVH’s satellite connectivity services for the improved communications between office and vessels and for the ease of managing crew accounts, according to Mr. Börchers. “Every morning, our crew program is synchronized and when a seafarer steps on a KVH-equipped vessel, it automatically recognizes the crew member and provides the appropriate Internet access,” he says. “We know that we need to offer good connectivity in order to get and keep good crew members. Our plan is to equip every vessel that is sailing on waters more than 50 miles from the coast with VSAT.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KVH Provides AgilePlans VSAT Services for Briese Schiffahrt Vessels and Crew The AgilePlans program accelerates HTS VSAT adoption as a monthly subscription with no costly CAPEXMIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announces its successful and expanding AgilePlans …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...