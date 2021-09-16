KVH Provides AgilePlans VSAT Services for Briese Schiffahrt Vessels and Crew
The AgilePlans program accelerates HTS VSAT adoption as a monthly subscription with no costly CAPEX
MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announces its successful and expanding AgilePlans relationship with established customer German shipmanager Briese Schiffahrt, which has rapidly grown its installed base over the last two years from 5 to 38 vessels with plans to continue. The flexibility of KVH’s no-commitment AgilePlans program and the reliability of the global VSAT services in supporting critical operational usage and crew communications were cited by the company as reasons for selecting KVH.
“For us, it is very important to work with a company that is able to provide the ease and flexibility of paying monthly without any commitment worries,” says Holger Börchers, IT manager for Briese
Schiffahrt. “It shows that KVH understands the commercial maritime market and the fact that fleet sizes change.” He adds: “KVH AgilePlans provides full coverage of all fees in one price and we have
found working with KVH to be seamless.”
The arrangement was facilitated by Heiko Höfer, managing director of Dualog Nordic GmbH, KVH’s airtime service provider in Germany. “Our success here is owing to the close-knit relationships of
trust, support, and dependability that have been forged in the local market over many years,” says Thomas Plüschau, KVH regional sales manager for Germany. “These strong and positive working
relationships, combined with the power of AgilePlans, enables us to help drive change, modernization, and business in critical shipping hubs.”
Briese Schiffahrt manages a fleet of project cargo vessels, bulk carriers, and containerships, and also performs crew management for more than 2,000 seafarers. The shipmanager values KVH’s satellite connectivity services for the improved communications between office and vessels and for the ease of managing crew accounts, according to Mr. Börchers. “Every morning, our crew program is synchronized and when a seafarer steps on a KVH-equipped vessel, it automatically recognizes the crew member and provides the appropriate Internet access,” he says. “We know that we need to offer good connectivity in order to get and keep good crew members. Our plan is to equip every vessel that is sailing on waters more than 50 miles from the coast with VSAT.”
