KVH Provides AgilePlans VSAT Services for Briese Schiffahrt Vessels and Crew

The AgilePlans program accelerates HTS VSAT adoption as a monthly subscription with no costly CAPEX

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announces its successful and expanding AgilePlans relationship with established customer German shipmanager Briese Schiffahrt, which has rapidly grown its installed base over the last two years from 5 to 38 vessels with plans to continue. The flexibility of KVH’s no-commitment AgilePlans program and the reliability of the global VSAT services in supporting critical operational usage and crew communications were cited by the company as reasons for selecting KVH.

“For us, it is very important to work with a company that is able to provide the ease and flexibility of paying monthly without any commitment worries,” says Holger Börchers, IT manager for Briese Schiffahrt. “It shows that KVH understands the commercial maritime market and the fact that fleet sizes change.” He adds: “KVH AgilePlans provides full coverage of all fees in one price and we have found working with KVH to be seamless.”

