Blue Lagoon’s Toll Mill Partner Sends Out Second Shipment of Gold & Silver Concentrate

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG; FSE:7BL; OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to report that the Company's toll milling partner, Nicola Mining ("Nicola"), has now sent a second shipment of concentrate made from the mineralized material from the Dome Mountain underground mine. The shipment, sent to Ocean Partners UK Limited, a leading European based commodities trading company with offices in six countries around the world, contained 96.7 dry tonnes of gold and silver concentrate grading 93 g/t Au and 468 g/t Ag. All concentrate assays were completed at Base Met Labs, an accredited metallurgical testing facility located in Kamloops, BC.

"Combined with the first 40 tonnes of concentrate that were shipped (see news release September 1, 2021), Nicola has now sent a total of 136.8 dry metric tonnes of concentrate having a total value of approximately CDN $823,000," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "With an already healthy treasury of nearly $9 million, plus more than $4 million in-the-money warrants and no debt, the additional cash that we will receive from the sale of this concentrate will continue to ensure that we have a significant runway to execute on our aggressive exploration plans on a project that's been relatively unexplored and under the radar," he added.

Bags full of gold and silver concentrate made from Dome Mountain mineralized material are readied and await shipping at Nicola's milling facility in Merritt, B.C.

Trucking of the Dome Mountain mineralized material, which began on June 14, 2021, continues with 10 to 15 trucks leaving the mine site on a weekly basis. To date more than 110 - forty ton trucks - have been dispatched to Nicola, delivering over 4000 tonnes of the Dome Mountain high-grade mineralized material. Weekly shipments are expected to continue until all 6,000 plus tonnes of material have been removed from the underground mine and processed at the Nicola Mining mill (see news release July 7, 2021).

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by William Cronk, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 and a consultant to the Company.

