checkAd

1RS Announces Partnership With Meridian Risk Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 09:00  |  23   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Risk Solutions has chosen 1RS ERIC  a cloud based GRC platform created by 1RS, to help transform and elevate its risk and compliance management processes. 

Ian Witt, Chief Risk Officer says: "We are excited about partnering with 1RS and see the ERIC system as ideal for our current risk and compliance needs but with the scalability to remain relevant as we continue to grow as a Group."

By selecting 1RS ERIC, Meridian Risk Solutions now has access to an intuitive risk and compliance management system. 1RS ERIC will improve visibility across the organisation and enable employees to work more efficiently, giving them more time to achieve their own objectives. 

Tim Bailey 1RS CEO says"We are very excited to add Meridian Risk Solutions to our growing list of clients and look forward to working closely with them to support their requirements as they continue to enhance their risk and control framework."

About Meridian Risk Solutions

Meridian Risk Solutions provide independent advice on cover in Marine, Kidnap and Ransom, Reinsurance Products, Multi-class insurance and reinsurance specialists, captive management, cyber, political risks, and Delegated Underwriting Authorities.

About 1RS 

1RS is a cloud based GRC software provider that helps Risk and Compliance Managers to transform the way that financial services organisations evaluate, manage, and automate their end-to-end Risk Management and Compliance processes. 

1RS ERIC has been developed by risk and compliance specialists to accommodate a risk and compliance framework from the start and to support it as it matures and embeds and to provide the ability to comply with future regulatory changes and new framework requirements.

Overall, 1RS ERIC helps to promote best practice and demonstrate the value of risk and compliance across the business through actionable insights and collaboration.

Contact and location information is available here.

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1RS Announces Partnership With Meridian Risk Solutions LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Meridian Risk Solutions has chosen 1RS ERIC  a cloud based GRC platform created by 1RS, to help transform and elevate its risk and compliance management processes.  Ian Witt, Chief Risk Officer says: "We are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Plastic to Remain the Most-Preferred Material in the Sachet Packaging Market, Overall Sales Volume to Reach 999 Bn Units by 2021: Future Market Insights
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...