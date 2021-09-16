1RS Announces Partnership With Meridian Risk Solutions

Ian Witt, Chief Risk Officer says: "We are excited about partnering with 1RS and see the ERIC system as ideal for our current risk and compliance needs but with the scalability to remain relevant as we continue to grow as a Group."

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Risk Solutions has chosen 1RS ERIC a cloud based GRC platform created by 1RS, to help transform and elevate its risk and compliance management processes.

By selecting 1RS ERIC, Meridian Risk Solutions now has access to an intuitive risk and compliance management system. 1RS ERIC will improve visibility across the organisation and enable employees to work more efficiently, giving them more time to achieve their own objectives.

Tim Bailey 1RS CEO says: "We are very excited to add Meridian Risk Solutions to our growing list of clients and look forward to working closely with them to support their requirements as they continue to enhance their risk and control framework."

About Meridian Risk Solutions

Meridian Risk Solutions provide independent advice on cover in Marine, Kidnap and Ransom, Reinsurance Products, Multi-class insurance and reinsurance specialists, captive management, cyber, political risks, and Delegated Underwriting Authorities.

About 1RS

1RS is a cloud based GRC software provider that helps Risk and Compliance Managers to transform the way that financial services organisations evaluate, manage, and automate their end-to-end Risk Management and Compliance processes.

1RS ERIC has been developed by risk and compliance specialists to accommodate a risk and compliance framework from the start and to support it as it matures and embeds and to provide the ability to comply with future regulatory changes and new framework requirements.

Overall, 1RS ERIC helps to promote best practice and demonstrate the value of risk and compliance across the business through actionable insights and collaboration.

