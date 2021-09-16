checkAd

ING publishes first integrated climate report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 09:01  |  41   |   |   

ING publishes first integrated climate report

ING today published our first integrated climate report, which for the first time gives one overview of all of the elements of our climate action approach.

The report outlines how our financing impacts climate change, including our progress on steering our portfolio towards global climate goals (our Terra approach). It also addresses how climate change impacts our business, as we work to assess climate risks and take action to mitigate them.

“This report highlights what ING is doing to take on the existential threat of climate change,” said ING CEO Steven van Rijswijk. “None of us can do this alone. For true change to happen it requires a concerted collaborative and consensus-based effort across all sections of society. By increasing the tempo of change now, we still have time to safeguard the future of our planet and the future generations who will inherit it.”

We’ve started implementing the commitment we made in August to steer our portfolio in line with keeping the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius rather than well-below two degrees, to achieve net zero by 2050 rather than 2070. As we incorporate this new target into our Terra approach, the integrated climate report mostly shows our progress in line with the former ambition.

We have, however, updated our target for upstream oil & gas in line with the International Energy Agency’s scenario to achieve net-zero by 2050. We aim to reduce our funding to upstream oil & gas by 12% by 2025 (from 2019). Over the next period, we’ll work on the steps and intermediate targets that are needed to get us on the more ambitious net-zero pathway. We aim to do this for all sectors in scope for Terra by the end of 2022. 

As part of our integrated approach to climate action, we’re working to be more resilient to climate risks, both physical and transition risks. We will manage the risks associated with climate change as an integral part of our risk management framework, including credit, market, liquidity and operational risks.

Our approach continues to develop as methodologies advance and regulatory guidance and requirements evolve. This approach helps us to mitigate the worst effects from climate change, but will also provide opportunities to use our experience and knowledge to help clients with advice and financing to facilitate their transition to a net-zero world.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ING publishes first integrated climate report ING publishes first integrated climate report ING today published our first integrated climate report, which for the first time gives one overview of all of the elements of our climate action approach. The report outlines how our financing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...