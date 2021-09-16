checkAd

Composition of Taaleri’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

TAALERI PLC         STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         16 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 10:00 (EEST)

Composition of Taaleri’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

Taaleri Plc’s three largest shareholders have nominated the following members to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board:

  • Pertti Laine, Veikko Laine Oy’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, nominated by Veikko Laine Oy
  • Peter Fagernäs, Oy Hermitage Ab’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, nominated by Oy Hermitage Ab
  • Juhani Elomaa, Taaleri Plc’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, nominated by Juhani Elomaa

At its meeting on 16 September 2021, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board elected Peter Fagernäs as its Chairman.

The Nomination Board consists of three members that represent the company’s largest shareholders. Nomination right belongs to the three shareholders who hold the largest number of votes calculated of all shares in the company on the basis of the registered holdings in the company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd or based on information represented by the nominee registered shareholders as of the last weekday in August in the year preceding the next Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Board’s main duties include preparing and presenting proposals covering the election and remuneration of the members of the company’s Board of Directors to an Annual General Meeting and, where needed, to an Extraordinary General Meeting as well as identifying successors to existing members of the Board.

Taaleri Plc
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Juhani Elomaa, tel. +358 40 778 9020

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief
Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

 

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


 

 





