checkAd

Kalmar’s electric forklift technology to help construction materials supplier SEAC reduce the carbon footprint of its operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 09:00  |  23   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 16 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 10 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured a large order for 15 medium electric forklift trucks from SEAC, a leading supplier of concrete products to the French construction industry. The forklifts will be deployed across SEAC’s 11 manufacturing facilities in France. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q3 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to take place during Q1 of 2022. 

With a lifting capacity of 17 tons, the Kalmar medium electric forklift trucks will offer SEAC all the performance of a powerful diesel truck but without emissions, noise or vibration. They feature a time-saving diagnostic system and easy maintenance as well as Kalmar’s ergonomically designed EGO cabin to provide a superior driving experience.

The machines will be used to handle concrete products such as slabs and beams, transporting them from the production line to storage and finally loading them onto trucks for delivery to customers.

Jean Marc Elain, Director of Factories, SEAC: “This investment in electrically powered forklifts to replace our diesel machines is an important step towards reducing the carbon footprint of our operations. After testing a single unit from Kalmar we were confident that their solution could provide the level of battery autonomy that our factory operations demand.”   

Hervé Helluin, Service Operations Manager, Kalmar France: “We have been working with SEAC for several years and are delighted that they have selected our powerful, eco-efficient electric forklift solution to support their operations. Going forward, once the new machines are in place we will provide SEAC with world-class preventive maintenance support through our vast service network, which covers all of their locations across France.” 

Further information for the press:

Dave Patterson, Vice President Market Area South & West Europe, Kalmar tel. +44 77 953 98064, dave.patterson@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kalmar’s electric forklift technology to help construction materials supplier SEAC reduce the carbon footprint of its operations CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 16 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 10 AM (EEST) Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured a large order for 15 medium electric forklift trucks from SEAC, a leading supplier of concrete products to the French construction …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...