checkAd

Golden Dawn Receives Drill Permit for Lexington Property, Airborne Survey To Confirm Additional Targets - Historic Mining Camp - Greenwood BC

Autor: Accesswire
16.09.2021, 09:05  |  45   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it has received final approval for its drilling plan on the Lexington Property …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it has received final approval for its drilling plan on the Lexington Property at the Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern BC. The drilling is anticipated to be executed in late October.

"In addition to the existing mining permit for the defined resource at Lexington, this is a next step in expanding the resource and addressing the potential of the mineralised parallel structure."

States Chris Anderson CEO

Foto: Accesswire

Photo showing scooptram at Lexington mine during de-watering phase.

The Lexington Multi-Year Area Based permit is for a total of 25 drill sites, with 14 sites approved for this year. Multiple holes can be drilled from each of the sites, so the permit allows for approximately 11,200 meters to be drilled this year out of a total of up to 20,000 metres.

Initial drilling is planned close to the Lexington Mine permit area where there is potential to extend the mineralized zones that define the known resource. Immediately northwest of the mine there is potential for a northwest extension of outlying resource blocks defined by intercepts in drill holes B93-6 and TG-81 (see table below). Drilling is also planned southeast of the mine where historic drill intercepts that indicate presence of significant widths of copper-gold mineralization along a kilometer-long trend that stretches south from the Lexington mine (as shown for R70-18 and TS-64 in the table below).

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold g/t Copper %  
B93-6

10.67

173.7

163.03

0.86

0.16

 

including

159.9

163.8

3.9

Seite 1 von 4
Golden Dawn Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Golden Dawn Minerals auf dem Weg vom Explorer zum baldigen Produzenten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Dawn Receives Drill Permit for Lexington Property, Airborne Survey To Confirm Additional Targets - Historic Mining Camp - Greenwood BC VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it has received final approval for its drilling plan on the Lexington Property …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at the Friendly Copper-Gold Project in South Central ...
Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
Searchlight Resources Undertakes Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Exploration Program
Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange
ePlay Announces Canadian Launch of Klocked Fitness App; Canadian Securities Exchange Announce Team ...
Innodata Announces New AI Data Annotation Capabilities for Patient Medical Records and Significant ...
Cboe Vest Marks a Milestone: The Fund That Started the Buffer Category Turns 5 Years Old
Falcon Awaits Final Approval - Warrant Exercise Incentive
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Fabled Continues To Define New Gold System, Hits Lower Feeder, which Returns 580.01 g/t Silver Eq, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:57 UhrGolden Dawn: Vor Minenstart sollen Bohrungen die Lexington-Gold-Kupfer-Ressource vergrößern
Stephan Bogner | Kommentare
09:09 UhrGolden Dawn erhält Bohrgenehmigung für das Konzessionsgebiet Lexington, Flugmessung soll zusätzliche Ziele bestätigen
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.09.21Goldener Herbst für GoldenDawn: Bohrstart an der Phoenix-Gold-Kupfer-Mine im Oktober
Stephan Bogner | Kommentare
14.09.21Golden Dawn erhält Bohrgenehmigung für das Konzessionsgebiet Phoenix, luftgestützte Vermessung zur Bestätigung zusätzlicher Ziele - Greenwood BC
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
31.08.21Golden Dawn: 2. Bohrprogramm: 11.000 Bohrmeter auf dem Lexington Gold-Kupfer-Minengrundstück
Stephan Bogner | Kommentare
31.08.21Golden Dawn plant Bohrarbeiten über 11.000 Meter in der Gold-Kupfer-Liegenschaft Lexington
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
24.08.21Game-Changer: Golden Dawn Minerals startet durch!
Stephan Bogner | Kommentare
24.08.21Golden Dawn leitet 50.000 Meter umfassendes Bohrprogramm ein; Bohrungen beginnen Anfang September in den Bereichen der Minen Golden Crown und JD
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen