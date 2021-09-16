Golden Dawn Receives Drill Permit for Lexington Property, Airborne Survey To Confirm Additional Targets - Historic Mining Camp - Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it has received final approval for its drilling plan on the Lexington Property …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it has received final approval for its drilling plan on the Lexington Property at the Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern BC. The drilling is anticipated to be executed in late October. "In addition to the existing mining permit for the defined resource at Lexington, this is a next step in expanding the resource and addressing the potential of the mineralised parallel structure."