Golden Dawn Receives Drill Permit for Lexington Property, Airborne Survey To Confirm Additional Targets - Historic Mining Camp - Greenwood BC
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it has received final approval for its drilling plan on the Lexington Property at the Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern BC. The drilling is anticipated to be executed in late October.
"In addition to the existing mining permit for the defined resource at Lexington, this is a next step in expanding the resource and addressing the potential of the mineralised parallel structure."
States Chris Anderson CEO
Photo showing scooptram at Lexington mine during de-watering phase.
The Lexington Multi-Year Area Based permit is for a total of 25 drill sites, with 14 sites approved for this year. Multiple holes can be drilled from each of the sites, so the permit allows for approximately 11,200 meters to be drilled this year out of a total of up to 20,000 metres.
Initial drilling is planned close to the Lexington Mine permit area where there is potential to extend the mineralized zones that define the known resource. Immediately northwest of the mine there is potential for a northwest extension of outlying resource blocks defined by intercepts in drill holes B93-6 and TG-81 (see table below). Drilling is also planned southeast of the mine where historic drill intercepts that indicate presence of significant widths of copper-gold mineralization along a kilometer-long trend that stretches south from the Lexington mine (as shown for R70-18 and TS-64 in the table below).
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Gold g/t
|Copper %
|B93-6
|
10.67
|
173.7
|
163.03
|
0.86
|
0.16
|
including
|
159.9
|
163.8
|
3.9
|
