checkAd

Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of Jair Diaz Navarro as a Senior Mining Engineer

Autor: Accesswire
16.09.2021, 09:05  |  55   |   |   

SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Condor Gold Plc ("Condor Gold", "Condor" or the "Company") (AIM: CNR; TSX: COG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jair Diaz Navarro as a Senior Mining Engineer to work at its fully permitted …

SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Condor Gold Plc ("Condor Gold", "Condor" or the "Company") (AIM: CNR; TSX: COG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jair Diaz Navarro as a Senior Mining Engineer to work at its fully permitted La India Project, Nicaragua. Mr. Diaz is a mining engineer with over 10 years' experience in mine planning and operations.

Mark Child, Chairman and CEO comments:

"As Condor builds a team to take the La India Project (the "Project") through to gold production, I am delighted that Mr. Diaz has joined as a senior mining engineer working at the Project. Mr. Diaz has extensive experience of working in operating mines and, until recently, was the long range mine planner at OceanaGold's Haile Mine in South Carolina.

Mr Diaz will be involved in all aspects of mining engineering studies for a forthcoming Feasibility Study and final designs ahead of the construction of a processing plant and associated infrastructure using the recently acquired SAG Mill, which is estimated to produce approximately 100,000 oz gold p.a. His focus will be on optimising mine schedules to maximise the Project's economics".

Background Jair Diaz Navarro graduated from Colorado School of Mines with a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering in 2011. After graduation, he joined Barrick Gold at their Cortez mine. He performed various tasks as related to accomplishing production targets including short range planning, drill and blast planning and ore control.

In 2013, Jair joined Maptek, a leading global provider of mining software. He specialized in the implementation of Maptek's mine planning solutions and implementing Maptek products for clients such as Vale (Canada), Newmont (Nevada, Peru and Suriname) and Fresnillo Plc (Mexico).

In 2017, Jair joined Gran Colombia Gold at their Segovia underground operations as their first in-house long-range planner. During his time with Gran Colombia Gold, he was focused on improving mine planning standards, mentoring local engineers and coordinating work with SRK's consultants to certify reserves according to 43-101 standards.

In 2019, Jair joined OceanaGold Corporation at the Haile Mine in South Carolina. As long-range planner, he was responsible for the annual mine plan; as well as reporting annual reserves, LOM equipment requirements, pit optimizations and various trade-off studies to improve shareholder value

- Ends -

For further information please visit www.condorgold.com or contact:

Condor Gold plc

Seite 1 von 5
Condor Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: El Condor Pasa - günstiger Explorer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of Jair Diaz Navarro as a Senior Mining Engineer SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Condor Gold Plc ("Condor Gold", "Condor" or the "Company") (AIM: CNR; TSX: COG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jair Diaz Navarro as a Senior Mining Engineer to work at its fully permitted …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at the Friendly Copper-Gold Project in South Central ...
Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
Searchlight Resources Undertakes Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Exploration Program
Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange
ePlay Announces Canadian Launch of Klocked Fitness App; Canadian Securities Exchange Announce Team ...
Innodata Announces New AI Data Annotation Capabilities for Patient Medical Records and Significant ...
Cboe Vest Marks a Milestone: The Fund That Started the Buffer Category Turns 5 Years Old
Falcon Awaits Final Approval - Warrant Exercise Incentive
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Fabled Continues To Define New Gold System, Hits Lower Feeder, which Returns 580.01 g/t Silver Eq, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.09.21Was war das denn?: Wochenrückblick KW 36-2021 - Ein „Schuss vor den Bug“
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
10.09.21Der Condor ist gelandet!: Mega PEA Studie von Condor Gold!
Swiss Resource Capital AG | Kommentare
09.09.21Condor Gold Plc gibt positive Details des technischen Berichts für die zukünftige Mine La India bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
09.09.21Condor Announces Details of Technical Report on its 100% La India Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen
05.09.21Precious metals the winners...: Wochenrückblick KW 35-2021 - Keine Angst vorm Tapering
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
03.09.21+++Es geht los+++: Minenbau in Nicaragua gestartet und erste Mühlenteile angeliefert!
Swiss Resource Capital AG | Kommentare
23.08.21Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of John Seaberg as Chief Financial Officer
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21Condor Gold Plc. ernennt John Seaberg zum Chief Financial Officer
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
23.08.21Zurück in den sicheren Hafen: Wochenrückblick KW 33-2021 – Die Volatilität kehrt zurück!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
19.08.21Condor Gold Plc: 6.6 m True Width at 10.51 g/t Gold Amongst Final Drilling Results from 3,370 m Drilling Programme
Accesswire | Analysen