Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of Jair Diaz Navarro as a Senior Mining Engineer

SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Condor Gold Plc ("Condor Gold", "Condor" or the "Company") (AIM: CNR; TSX: COG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jair Diaz Navarro as a Senior Mining Engineer to work at its fully permitted La India Project, Nicaragua. Mr. Diaz is a mining engineer with over 10 years' experience in mine planning and operations.

"As Condor builds a team to take the La India Project (the "Project") through to gold production, I am delighted that Mr. Diaz has joined as a senior mining engineer working at the Project. Mr. Diaz has extensive experience of working in operating mines and, until recently, was the long range mine planner at OceanaGold's Haile Mine in South Carolina.

Mr Diaz will be involved in all aspects of mining engineering studies for a forthcoming Feasibility Study and final designs ahead of the construction of a processing plant and associated infrastructure using the recently acquired SAG Mill, which is estimated to produce approximately 100,000 oz gold p.a. His focus will be on optimising mine schedules to maximise the Project's economics".

Background Jair Diaz Navarro graduated from Colorado School of Mines with a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering in 2011. After graduation, he joined Barrick Gold at their Cortez mine. He performed various tasks as related to accomplishing production targets including short range planning, drill and blast planning and ore control.

In 2013, Jair joined Maptek, a leading global provider of mining software. He specialized in the implementation of Maptek's mine planning solutions and implementing Maptek products for clients such as Vale (Canada), Newmont (Nevada, Peru and Suriname) and Fresnillo Plc (Mexico).

In 2017, Jair joined Gran Colombia Gold at their Segovia underground operations as their first in-house long-range planner. During his time with Gran Colombia Gold, he was focused on improving mine planning standards, mentoring local engineers and coordinating work with SRK's consultants to certify reserves according to 43-101 standards.

In 2019, Jair joined OceanaGold Corporation at the Haile Mine in South Carolina. As long-range planner, he was responsible for the annual mine plan; as well as reporting annual reserves, LOM equipment requirements, pit optimizations and various trade-off studies to improve shareholder value

