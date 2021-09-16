Daimler Truck: Deppen Succeeds Schick as China/Japan/India Head
- (PLX AI) – Daimler Change of leadership at Daimler Truck AG: Karl Deppen succeeds Hartmut Schick as member of the Board of Management responsible for Truck China and the regions Japan and India with their brands FUSO and BharatBenz.
- Karl Deppen (55), currently Head of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, will be appointed as Schick's successor to the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG as of December 1, 2021 responsible for Truck China including the Joint-Venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive with its Auman brand and for the regions Japan and India with their brands FUSO and BharatBenz
- We are already very well positioned in Asia and ready to take the business to the next level: Our goal is to increase profitability and our potential profit contribution to Daimler Truck AG, CEO Martin Daum says
- We see Asia as region with the greatest growth prospects in the medium term: Daum
