Daimler Truck: Deppen Succeeds Schick as China/Japan/India Head

(PLX AI) – Daimler Change of leadership at Daimler Truck AG: Karl Deppen succeeds Hartmut Schick as member of the Board of Management responsible for Truck China and the regions Japan and India with their brands FUSO and BharatBenz.

Karl Deppen (55), currently Head of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, will be appointed as Schick's successor to the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG as of December 1, 2021 responsible for Truck China including the Joint-Venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive with its Auman brand and for the regions Japan and India with their brands FUSO and BharatBenz

We are already very well positioned in Asia and ready to take the business to the next level: Our goal is to increase profitability and our potential profit contribution to Daimler Truck AG, CEO Martin Daum says

We see Asia as region with the greatest growth prospects in the medium term: Daum



