Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
- Further milestone achieved in focusing the portfolio and realigning the group
- Stainless steel business will profit from new owner’s willingness to invest and attractive development prospects
- Parties agree not to disclose purchase price; closing expected within first half of 2022
