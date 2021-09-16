CATL and BASF have signed a framework agreement to accelerate the achievement of global carbon neutrality goals

CATL is a global leader in innovative new energy technologies. It is committed to providing premier solutions as well as services for new energy applications worldwide. CATL has launched its project to build up its first European factory in Germany to localize lithium-ion battery production. With this, it is accelerating the development of a local supply chain for European customers and consumers.

NINGDE, China, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and BASF SE (BASF) announced a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling. The collaboration aims at developing a sustainable battery value chain, in support of CATL's localization in Europe and contributes to achieving both companies' global carbon neutrality goals.

As the largest chemical supplier to the automotive industry, BASF has established a strong position in the CAM market including a global manufacturing and R&D footprint, and a broad portfolio of mid- to high-nickel, manganese-rich, cobalt-free CAM. In Europe, BASF is introducing CAM production with an industry-leading carbon footprint through its advanced process technology, a secured local raw materials supply chain, a favorable energy mix for production, as well as short and effective logistics along the supply chain.

Through the partnership with BASF, CATL targets to improve its European service capabilities by developing a localized battery recycling network and a secure raw material supply chain in the region.

The strategic partnership with CATL allows BASF to closely work with a globally leading battery producer on CAM and battery recycling. This cooperation will deepen BASF's expertise and strengthen its global market position.

"The partnership with BASF is another important step for our localization journey in Europe," said Zhou Jia, President of CATL. "With CATL's innovative battery technology and BASF's deep materials expertise, we will further enhance our capability to support our worldwide customers and accelerate the global drive towards carbon neutrality."