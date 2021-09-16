Calliditas Competitor Travere Outlicenses IgAN Therapy to Vifor Pharma
(PLX AI) – Calliditas competitor Travere signed a license agreement for its IgAN therapy, sparsentan, with Vifor Pharma. Sparsentan is a potential first-in-class treatment to address significant unmet medical need in rare kidney disorders focal …
- (PLX AI) – Calliditas competitor Travere signed a license agreement for its IgAN therapy, sparsentan, with Vifor Pharma.
- Sparsentan is a potential first-in-class treatment to address significant unmet medical need in rare kidney disorders focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN)
- Travere receives a USD 55 million upfront payment and is eligible for additional regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales
- NOTE: in July, Calliditas partnered with STADA to license its own IgAN therapy, with an upfront payment of USD 24 million
