checkAd

COYO and Smarp join forces to form a global Top 5 software provider in the employee communications and engagement space

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 09:30  |  30   |   |   

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- German COYO and Finnish Smarp announced they would merge both SaaS companies. The combined organization will be servicing medium-sized and large businesses from offices in the US, Germany, UK, France and Finland, with customers like Salesforce, Google, Amazon, DHL, Deutsche Bahn and E.ON.  

By combining Smarp's employee communications and advocacy portfolio with COYO's social intranet and employee engagement offering, the new player will address the challenges of an increasingly mobile workforce and how companies can effectively manage change while keeping their employees engaged and motivated.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred demand for digital workplace solutions. Both companies have seen double-digit topline growth in the past three years featuring a combined customer list of more than 700 companies from various industries. Customers of Smarp and COYO will benefit from an extended portfolio that includes multi-channel communication, social intranet, employee surveys, employee advocacy and a marketplace for widgets and connectors. For the time being both Smarp and COYO will continue to operate under their current brands. Product development and sales of both platforms will be continued.

The transaction has been supported by Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm with over $7.6 billion of capital under management. At the same time, the management and founders of Smarp and COYO as well as Smarp's largest investor, Nauta Capital from London, will be investing in the new firm.

Jan Marius Marquardt, CEO and founder of COYO, comments:

"We are absolutely excited about joining forces as global businesses have never shown a greater need to drive employee engagement during a pandemic and while their digital transformation has not been completed yet. There is both a need and an opportunity for our two companies to form a global leader based on the combined experience we can bring in."

Roope Heinilä, CEO and founder of Smarp, says:

"COYO and Marlin are excellent partners for us to take our common vision forward thanks to the compatibility of our products. It has also been a pleasure to see how well our corporate cultures fit together."

"Thanks to our broader offering, we are able to serve our enterprise-level customers in an even more diverse manner in both Europe and North America. I firmly believe that our customers will gain significant added value by combining COYO's social intranet and employee surveys with Smarp's core competencies in employee communications and employee advocacy."

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com ) -

On COYO

COYO is the 360° Employee Communications Platform that strengthens collaboration, motivation and culture in organizations. With the combination of a social intranet and a social employee app, companies reach all employees and actively support exchange. As a leading German provider of employee communications software headquartered in Hamburg, COYO offers companies an intuitive and centralized solution that makes it easy to reach all employees, improve internal communication and promote a culture of feedback. COYO allows a device- and location-independent communication channel - for all company-relevant information and social exchange. From hospital operations to passenger transport: more than one million users from companies such as Ritter Sport, Deutsche Bahn, Asklepios and E.ON have already found their digital home in COYO.

More information is available at www.coyoapp.com.

On Smarp

Smarp is the #1 mobile-first employee communications platform that helps companies build strong, two-way relationships with their employees – whether they are at their desk or on the go. The platform automatically delivers relevant, personalized content to every employee through whichever platform, medium or channel they prefer. It's a single solution for companies to drive alignment, productivity and engagement through effective communications. After being founded in 2011, Smarp has helped over 300 companies transform the way they communicate and share content. Smarp's top 20 customers alone represent over 4 million employees worldwide. To find out why companies like Amazon, Marriott, L'Oreal, Pfizer, Bayer and many, many more use Smarp, visit www.smarp.com.

Press contact

Sarah Mag
COYO GmbH 
sarah.mag@coyoapp.com 
+49 171 27 83 772

Sarah Schrödel
PIABO PR GmbH 
coyo@piabo.net 
+49 174 176 37 38 

Jenny Tallholm
Smarp
+358 46 923 5388




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COYO and Smarp join forces to form a global Top 5 software provider in the employee communications and engagement space HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - German COYO and Finnish Smarp announced they would merge both SaaS companies. The combined organization will be servicing medium-sized and large businesses from offices in the US, Germany, UK, France …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Plastic to Remain the Most-Preferred Material in the Sachet Packaging Market, Overall Sales Volume to Reach 999 Bn Units by 2021: Future Market Insights
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...