Silverback Therapeutics Presents Interim Clinical Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/1b Study of SBT6050 Alone or In Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic HER2-Expressing Solid Tumors

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today presented interim clinical results from a Phase 1/1b clinical study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors, at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.

“Over this past year, we have gathered compelling data with clear signals of SBT6050’s pharmacological activity, marked by the activation of both the innate and adaptive immune response in patients,” said Laura Shawver, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Silverback. “We look forward to moving into expansion cohorts and to expanding our clinical development plan to include combination with standard-of-care trastuzumab-containing regimens.”

As of August 1, 2021, 40 patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors were enrolled into the SBT6050-101 trial. SBT6050 dose levels ranged from 0.3 to 1.2 mg/kg in the monotherapy dose escalation arm (Part 1), and 0.15 and 0.3 mg/kg in the pembrolizumab combination arm (Part 3). Patients received between 1 and 17 doses of SBT6050.

As a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, SBT6050 was generally well-tolerated, with an adverse event profile that is consistent with immune system activation and considered on-mechanism. “The adverse event profile thus far has been very manageable and importantly, suggests the potential to combine with other standard of care agents,” said Samuel Klempner, MD, Medical Oncologist at the Massachusetts General Hospital. “The signals of anti-tumor activity are encouraging and its complementary mechanism of action with standard-of-care agents makes SBT6050 attractive for combination regimens.”

Initial Safety Data

  • The most frequent treatment-related adverse events were consistent with immune activation, and included injection site reactions, fever and chills, hypotension, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. These were mostly Grade 1 or 2 in nature, and no Grade 4 or higher related adverse events were reported.
  • At higher dose levels, dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed and included Grade 3 hypotension, injection site reaction, fever, and hypoxia. These DLTs resolved with supportive care.
  • Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) > Grade 2 was not observed at any dose level.

Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data

