Silverback Therapeutics Presents Interim Clinical Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/1b Study of SBT6050 Alone or In Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic HER2-Expressing Solid Tumors

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today presented interim clinical results from a Phase 1/1b clinical study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors, at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.

“Over this past year, we have gathered compelling data with clear signals of SBT6050’s pharmacological activity, marked by the activation of both the innate and adaptive immune response in patients,” said Laura Shawver, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Silverback. “We look forward to moving into expansion cohorts and to expanding our clinical development plan to include combination with standard-of-care trastuzumab-containing regimens.”