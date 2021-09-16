On September 30, 2021 at 6:30 PM Arco Vara AS will hold a presentation of Arco Vara's activities and the offer document of the share issue for current and future investors. The formal part will be followed by a free-form meeting with the company management.



The event will take place at KÄRBES Kitchen&Bar, Telliskivi 60a, Tallinn.



Participation is free of charge on the basis of pre-registration (maximum 150 people). To register, send an e-mail to info@arcovara.com .

When you come to the event, you will need to present an immunization certificate or a Covid test certificate up to 48 hours old.





Further information and registration info@arcovara.com .



Lilian Tali

Assistant to the Management Board

info@arcovara.com

+372 614 4630