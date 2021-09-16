Jenoptik to More Than Double Production at Dresden Faciliy
(PLX AI) – Jenoptik will more than double on-site production capacity for its micro-optics business in Dresden.To invest around 70 million euros in a cleanroom facility for micro-optics and sensors for semiconductor equipmentConstruction is due to …
(PLX AI) – Jenoptik will more than double on-site production capacity for its micro-optics business in Dresden.To invest around 70 million euros in a cleanroom facility for micro-optics and sensors for semiconductor equipmentConstruction is due to …
- (PLX AI) – Jenoptik will more than double on-site production capacity for its micro-optics business in Dresden.
- To invest around 70 million euros in a cleanroom facility for micro-optics and sensors for semiconductor equipment
- Construction is due to begin in 2022, with production starting in early 2025. A further 60 high-tech jobs at the Dresden site will then be added to the present 50
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare