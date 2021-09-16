Jenoptik to More Than Double Production at Dresden Faciliy Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 09:35 | 20 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 09:35 | (PLX AI) – Jenoptik will more than double on-site production capacity for its micro-optics business in Dresden.To invest around 70 million euros in a cleanroom facility for micro-optics and sensors for semiconductor equipmentConstruction is due to … (PLX AI) – Jenoptik will more than double on-site production capacity for its micro-optics business in Dresden.To invest around 70 million euros in a cleanroom facility for micro-optics and sensors for semiconductor equipmentConstruction is due to … (PLX AI) – Jenoptik will more than double on-site production capacity for its micro-optics business in Dresden.

To invest around 70 million euros in a cleanroom facility for micro-optics and sensors for semiconductor equipment

Construction is due to begin in 2022, with production starting in early 2025. A further 60 high-tech jobs at the Dresden site will then be added to the present 50



