Thales Says Australian Submarine Program Won't Significantly Impact Financial Targets

(PLX AI) – Thales Australian future submarines: Thales confirms all its financial targets.

Thales is exposed to the Australian program at 2 levels: as a supplier of subsystems to Lockheed Martin, and as a 35% shareholder of Naval Group

Thales is exposed to the Australian program at 2 levels: as a supplier of subsystems to Lockheed Martin, and as a 35% shareholder of Naval Group

Says order book with Lockheed Martin is not material at the scale of Thales, since it amounts to less than €30 million, ie less than 0.1% of the total order book of

€34.6 billion

In addition, Thales does not expect any material impact of this announcement on the Group’s 2021 EBIT through Naval Group’s contribution

Thales confirms 2021 targets: sales of EUR 15.8-16.3 billion, and EBIT margin 9.8-10.3%



