checkAd

Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 10:00  |  43   |   |   


  • Patient selection using DRP score of 50% resulted in a median survival of 15.0 month
  • Patient selection using DRP score of 67% resulted in a median survival of 20.6 months

Press Release

Hørsholm, Denmark (September 16, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced validation results for its Dovitinib DRP companion diagnostic utilizing data from Novartis’ prior Phase III trial of dovitinib in renal cell carcinoma (RCC), which will be included in a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Virtual Congress taking place from September 16 until September 21, 2021.

The poster displays how the RCC patients selected with the Dovitinib DRP companion diagnostic (i.e., those who had a DRP score above 50%) had a median survival of 15.0 months (N=49), compared to a median survival of 11.2 months in the comparator sorafenib arm (N=286, Hazard Ratio: 0.69; 95% Confidence Interval 0.48-0.99) of the clinical trial. When the DRP-Dovitinib score was increased to a score above 67%, the survival in the DRP-selected group increased to a median of 20.6 months (95% Confidence Interval 9.53-35.6, N=15). These results validate that the Dovitinib DRP companion diagnostic can identify RCC patients that benefit from treatment with dovitinib when compared to alternative treatment with sorafenib. The benefit of dovitinib therapy was also evident in progression-free survival data.

Dovitinib, Allarity’s lead clinical-stage asset, is a small molecule, pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor in-licensed from Novartis. Allarity plans to file a new drug application (“NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the approval of dovitinib for the treatment of RCC during Q4 2021. Allarity has previously filed a pre-market approval (PMA) application for the Dovitinib-DRP. If the FDA provides the anticipated PMA for the Dovitinib-DRP as a companion diagnostic, as well as an NDA approval for dovitinib, Allarity will be able to commercialize dovitinib for DRP-selected RCC patients as an effective new therapy to treat their disease.

Allarity’s CEO Steve Carchedi noted, “The DRP validation data we have been able to publish today further establish the value of our DRP platform in advancing true personalized cancer care, and builds our confidence in a successful road ahead for our planned filing of an NDA for dovitinib. We remain committed to bringing novel oncology therapeutics to market, and to patients, together with their DRP companion diagnostics to improve patient outcomes.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress Patient selection using DRP score of 50% resulted in a median survival of 15.0 monthPatient selection using DRP score of 67% resulted in a median survival of 20.6 months Press Release Hørsholm, Denmark (September 16, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...