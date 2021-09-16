checkAd

Labodét Releases a Luxury Leather MagSafe Compatible Collection for iPhone 13 Series

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 10:00  |  20   |   |   

PARIS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Labodét, a French accessories brand of luxury tech gadgets, releases its collection of exotic leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The collection is available at labodet.com with complimentary worldwide shipping.

Phone 13 Pro Max Strap Case in Himalayan crocodile by Labodét

MagSafe cases by Labodét are crafted exclusively in Paris, France, from premium-quality exotic leathers, including matte and shiny alligator, ostrich, python, Himalayan and Porosus crocodile, and Italian calf leathers. The leathers are hand-selected from sustainable manufacturers and available in an exceptionally wide colorway. Labodét allows building a truly personalized iPhone case and choose from 7 types of leather, 3 bezel colors, 6 case designs, stackable accessories, and 45 colors. 

Constantly evolving technologically and implementing new ideas, Labodét adds several major design upgrades to its iPhone 13 cases. 

The cases are MagSafe compatible and work seamlessly with original, Labodét, and third-party MagSafe chargers and accessories.  It is now easy to mix and match various MagSafe accessories to create a personalized iPhone look. 

The camera bezel is an engineering beauty designed to protect the camera and crafted from 316 stainless steel. There are three available colors, pure steel, 18k gold plating, black PVD coating. 

The cases are lined with Italian Alcantara, a cutting-edge material, elegant and soft to the touch.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max case collection is available to order at www.labodet.com. Each case is individually crafted to ensure perfect quality. 

Download press images 

Labodét is a brand of luxury leather accessories for tech gadgets based in Paris, France.

Labodét combines traditional leather-making techniques and expertise with innovative engineering to create modern-day luxury accessories. The range of products includes iPhone, AirPods, iPad, Macbook cases, Apple Watch straps, small leather goods.

Labodét chooses high-quality natural leathers of alligator, crocodile, ostrich, python, and calf sourced exclusively from sustainably operating manufacturers. 

The products are available at www.labodet.com with complimentary worldwide shipping. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627236/iPhone_13_Cases_by_Labodet.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Labodét Releases a Luxury Leather MagSafe Compatible Collection for iPhone 13 Series PARIS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Labodét, a French accessories brand of luxury tech gadgets, releases its collection of exotic leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The collection is available at labodet.com with complimentary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Plastic to Remain the Most-Preferred Material in the Sachet Packaging Market, Overall Sales Volume to Reach 999 Bn Units by 2021: Future Market Insights
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...