Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021 / 10:01
GEA wins one of the largest orders in the company's history in the growing "New Food" market of the future

- Biotechnology customer Novozymes chooses GEA technology for a new functional protein plant in Nebraska, USA

- Order value well into the high double-digit million-euro range


Duesseldorf (Germany), September 16, 2021 - GEA is further expanding its market position in the dynamically growing new food market with one of the biggest orders in the company's history. Novozymes, the world's largest supplier of enzyme and microbial technologies headquartered in Denmark, has entrusted GEA with the turnkey fitting of a major new plant to produce plant-based proteins for the plant-based food industry. The volume of this order is well into the high double-digit million-euro range. Building the new factory in Nebraska, USA, will start later this year and is expected to be completed towards the end of 2023.

"The demand for foods that have a demonstrably lower environmental footprint than conventionally produced products is growing enormously," says GEA CEO Stefan Klebert. "With our technologies and experience in scaling industrial applications, GEA is ideally positioned to serve the new food market and thus contribute to our corporate purpose of 'engineering for a better world'," says Klebert. "We are pleased to partner with Novozymes in this strategic project."

For decades, Novozymes has been developing fermented catalytic (i.e. industrially produced) proteins - enzymes - that are the basis for many industrial applications. Only recently, the company announced its intention to invest DKK 2 billion in the growth market for functional proteins (advanced protein solutions) for the food industry. "This investment in a new, state-of-the-art production line in Blair, Nebraska, underscores our commitment to feeding the world sustainably and demonstrating the true strength of biotechnology," says COO & Executive Vice President Graziela Chaluppe dos Santos Malucelli, Novozymes.

