DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022

16-Sep-2021 / 10:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
2022 guidance raised/Revenue of EUR 100 million possible/EBITDA +46%.

Mannheim. Due to the recently announced acquisition by Cub Creek, additional production from Bright Rock in Utah, higher natural gas prices and other effects, Deutsche Rohstoff AG is adjusting its revenue and EBITDA guidance in the coming year as follows:

- Group revenue: EUR 98 to 106 million (previously EUR 70 to 75 million).
- EBITDA: EUR 70 to 76 million (previously EUR 47 to 52 million)

The guidance continues to be based on an expected average oil price of USD 60/barrel for the full year 2022 and a slightly higher gas price (Henry Hub) of USD 3.0/mcf (previously USD 2.75). The EUR/USD exchange rate is assumed to be 1.20 (previously 1.22).

For 2021, the Executive Board expects revenue and EBITDA to be in the upper range of the guidance raised in July (sales EUR 68 to 73 million; EBITDA EUR 57 to 62 million).

For the definition of EBITDA, please refer to the Deutsche Rohstoff AG homepage at https://rohstoff.de/en/apm/.

 

Mannheim, 16 September 2021

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Explanatory Notes:

The prices for oil and gas assumed for the forecast are significantly below current prices. Assuming an oil price of USD 70/barrel for the full year 2022 and a gas price of USD 4/mcf, the Group's expected revenue increases to EUR 114 to 122 million and EBITDA to EUR 85 to 91 million.

