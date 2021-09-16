Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 3 Orders in Poland Totaling 70 MW (PLX AI) – Vestas has received orders across three wind projects totalling 70 MW in capacity from Eurowind Energy A/S in Poland.At Zniny Damaslawek, Vestas will supply and install 15 V100-2.0 MW turbines and an additional 12 V100-2.0 MW turbines in …



