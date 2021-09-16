checkAd

Mgnora to Build Green Maritime Fuel Production Facility in Norway

Autor: PLX AI
16.09.2021, 10:12  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Magnora, Prime Capital and Troms Kraft developing green maritime fuel production facility in Tromsø.The project involves large-scale production of green hydrogen and further processing into green ammonia (NH3) and/or liquid organic …

  • (PLX AI) – Magnora, Prime Capital and Troms Kraft developing green maritime fuel production facility in Tromsø.
  • The project involves large-scale production of green hydrogen and further processing into green ammonia (NH3) and/or liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC)
  • The project is currently in the feasibility-stage aiming for final investment decision late 2022 to mid-2023
  • If proceeding as planned, the green fuel project will be in commercial operations by 2025
Magnora Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mgnora to Build Green Maritime Fuel Production Facility in Norway (PLX AI) – Magnora, Prime Capital and Troms Kraft developing green maritime fuel production facility in Tromsø.The project involves large-scale production of green hydrogen and further processing into green ammonia (NH3) and/or liquid organic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
LPKF Laser Gets Order from Solar Customer for EUR 10 Million
Andritz Targets 2022-2024 EBITA Margin 8-9%
Wacker Chemie Raises Revenue, EBITDA Outlook as Q3 Beats Consensus
Cyan Raises EUR 8 Million Selling Shares at EUR 3.22 per Share
Sudzucker Q2 Revenue Beats Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Vivendi Buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per Share from Amber Capital
CropEnergies Raises Outlook for Full Year as Q2 Revenue Rises
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Brenntag Gives Back Gains as Guidance Upgrade Just Marginally Above Consensus
Titel
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Electrolux Shares Recover Some Losses as Company Says Supply Chain Email Doesn't Have New ...
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Magnora Lifts Ownership in Helios to 40%
PLX AI | Analysen