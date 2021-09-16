Mgnora to Build Green Maritime Fuel Production Facility in Norway Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 10:12 | 14 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 10:12 | (PLX AI) – Magnora, Prime Capital and Troms Kraft developing green maritime fuel production facility in Tromsø.The project involves large-scale production of green hydrogen and further processing into green ammonia (NH3) and/or liquid organic … (PLX AI) – Magnora, Prime Capital and Troms Kraft developing green maritime fuel production facility in Tromsø.The project involves large-scale production of green hydrogen and further processing into green ammonia (NH3) and/or liquid organic … (PLX AI) – Magnora, Prime Capital and Troms Kraft developing green maritime fuel production facility in Tromsø.

The project involves large-scale production of green hydrogen and further processing into green ammonia (NH3) and/or liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC)

The project is currently in the feasibility-stage aiming for final investment decision late 2022 to mid-2023

