Railway Telematics Market Size Worth $18.82 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 7.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global railway telematics market size is expected to reach USD 18.82 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5%, from 2021 to 2028, as per the research conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing government initiatives aimed at introducing smart railways, rapid urbanization, and the evolution of smart cities globally are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Governments across the globe are emphasizing smart city initiatives to speed up operational activities in public transport services and offer better infrastructure for transportation.

Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of solution, the fleet management segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, due to increasing freight activities globally. The segment is expected to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2028
  • In terms of railcar, the refrigerated boxcars segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period
  • In terms of component type, the telematics control unit segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to reach USD 9.96 billion by 2028
  • Europe is projected to account for the majority share of the market over the forecast period. The regional market is anticipated to reach USD 7.25 billion by 2028. The rapid adoption of technological innovations and the presence of several prominent players in the region are some of the key factors expected to work favorably for the market's future growth prospects
  • Some of the prominent industry participants are Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Knorr-Bremse AG, and Alstom SA.

Read 120 page market research report, "Railway Telematics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Fleet Management, Automatic Stock Control, Remote Data Access, Railcar Tracking & Tracing), By Railcar, By Component Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Countries such as Germany, India, France, and Canada have recognized the benefits of expanding railway infrastructure and its positive impact on the economy. As a result, OEMs and numerous countries are investing in railway infrastructures. For instance, Digitaler Bedienplats of Germany and Commande Centralisee de Reseau of France have declared their plans of deploying digital interlocking technology across several systems by 2033 and 2035. In May 2021, Etihad Rail, UAE's national railway network, entered into a strategic agreement with Transportr, a digital freight service provider, to digitize the company's railway fleet. Various developed and developing economies such as India, U.S., Germany, and Canada are putting increased focus on innovation and R&D and are adopting various technologies in their rail infrastructure to overcome mobility challenges.

