Cardinal Point to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Bringing Cross-Border Tax and Wealth Management Expertise to the Focus Partnership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Cardinal Point Capital Management Inc. and Cardinal Point Wealth Management, LLC (together, "Cardinal Point") have entered into a definitive agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Since 2009, Cardinal Point has provided personalized investment and estate, tax and financial planning solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families in both the United States and Canada. Over the last twelve years Cardinal Point has built a reputation as a leader in cross-border wealth management through its integrated approach to addressing the complex needs of its clients. The transaction brings a unique value proposition to the Focus partnership while also expanding Focus' presence in Canada.

"Our strategic partnership with Focus will not only position Cardinal Point for continued growth but will also help ensure continuity for our clients and employees," said Jeff Sheldon, Founder and CEO of Cardinal Point. "Having known Focus for some time, this transaction will allow us to preserve our firm's entrepreneurial spirit which was extremely important to us. It will also provide us with access to client and business solutions that will enhance our current capabilities. We are excited for the future growth and expansion of our business with Focus as our strategic partner."

"We are thrilled to welcome Cardinal Point to Focus," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Cardinal Point is a clear leader in cross-border wealth management, adding a unique expertise to our partnership as we continue building a portfolio of firms that are highly complementary. This transaction further diversifies our partner group while also increasing our international footprint, which is an important strategic priority. We believe that Cardinal Point's success with high-net-worth clients, together with its comprehensive service offering and strong leadership team, positions the firm to be a platform for future growth in both the United States and Canada."

