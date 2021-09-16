checkAd

Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX EMEA 2021

Live virtual experience will bring together CX and marketing leaders to better understand consumers' changing needs and priorities to improve customer experience

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its CX EMEA live virtual experience being held September 30–October 1, 2021. As customers' expectations evolve, organisations need to become smarter, more agile, and more informed about their customers' needs to deliver positive and long-lasting emotional experiences. Targeted at customer experience (CX), B2B, and B2C marketing leaders and analytics practitioners, this event will offer the latest research insights, models, and frameworks to develop positive customer journeys and transform CX through strategic integration with data and analytics. In addition, British singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist Leona Lewis will perform at the event. Renowned for her vocal range and ability, Lewis is a three-time Grammy Award nominee, seven-time BRIT Award nominee, and a two-time World Music Award winner.

According to Forrester's Customer Experience Index (CX Index), on average, when companies deliver a good service experience, their customers are 2.4x more likely to stay with them, 2.7x more likely to spend more with them, and 10x more likely to recommend them. For example, in 2020, 67% of European organisations that prioritised investments in CX reported revenue growth despite the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, and 38% of those companies even reported a double-digit increase in their revenue.

Featuring several keynotes, multiple case study presentations, and dedicated breakout sessions, the event will offer attendees the opportunity to network with like-minded peers, experience Forrester's CX Certification course, gain access to diversity and inclusion content, and schedule exclusive 1:1 sessions with Forrester analysts. For senior leaders, the event will offer the Executive Leadership Exchange, an executive programme to expand on Forrester's thought leadership presented at the conference and discuss best practices to execute on key priorities.

