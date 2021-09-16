Chindata Group Participates in China’s First Green Power Transaction

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that it has recently participated in China’s first nationwide green power transaction, and completed a procurement of 100 million kilowatt-hours (kWh). Such volume represents around 1.26% of the overall transaction and is expected to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 94,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. According to public data, a total of 259 domestic Chinese entities participated in this green power transaction, with a total transaction volume of 7.935 billion kWh.



Following the announcement of China’s goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, a series of policies were introduced, with the pilot schemes for national carbon emissions trading and national green power trading being one of them. Such has offered additional alternatives to the green energy consumption ecosystem and make available more opportunities for Chindata Group as a digital infrastructure company.