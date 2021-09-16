checkAd

Chindata Group Participates in China’s First Green Power Transaction

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that it has recently participated in China’s first nationwide green power transaction, and completed a procurement of 100 million kilowatt-hours (kWh). Such volume represents around 1.26% of the overall transaction and is expected to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 94,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. According to public data, a total of 259 domestic Chinese entities participated in this green power transaction, with a total transaction volume of 7.935 billion kWh.

Following the announcement of China’s goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, a series of policies were introduced, with the pilot schemes for national carbon emissions trading and national green power trading being one of them. Such has offered additional alternatives to the green energy consumption ecosystem and make available more opportunities for Chindata Group as a digital infrastructure company.

Chindata Group has been constantly exploring and has identified four major initiatives for the strategic development of its green power consumption ecosystem and will continue to implement strategic upgrades. These initiatives include direct green power trading, innovative regional green power consumption mechanisms, development of renewable energy power stations and development of integrated power Generation-Grid-Load-Storage projects. Together these are expected to set examples for the paths of green electricity consumption for digital infrastructure companies in China, while also further strengthening the sustainability initiatives of Chindata Group.

For the exploration on the innovative regional green power consumption mechanisms, Chindata Group has made accessibility to green energy one of its core site selection principles for its hyperscale data center infrastructure clusters. Zhangjiakou city in Hebei Province is China’s first National Renewable Energy Demonstration Zone, and has been the home base for Chindata Group’s first hyperscale data center cluster in the pan-Beijing area. Chindata Group has consumed a total of 440.2 million kWh green power through the green power consumption mechanisms in this region and reduced green gas emissions of around 415,000 tons.

