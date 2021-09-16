checkAd

Recommendation Engine Market Size Worth $17.30 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 11:05  |  30   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global recommendation engine market size is expected to reach USD 17.30 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 33.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption of digital technologies among organizations is one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, the rising competition among organizations and the need to provide a better customer experience are increasing the demand for recommendation systems.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of application, the personalized campaigns and customer delivery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to retain its lead over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising need to provide better customer experience and services to customers. The product planning and proactive asset management segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period
  • By end use, the retail segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The BFSI segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period
  • North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its lead over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as growing technological advancements, a high rate of adoption, and the existence of a large number of market players in the region

Read 100 page market research report, "Recommendation Engine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Collaborative Filtering, Hybrid Recommendation), By Deployment, By Application, By Organization, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028," by Grand View Research

The COVID-19 pandemic compelled governments across various countries to take immediate actions and impose partial or full lockdowns. This impacted various industries in numerous ways. Social distancing rules and traveling restrictions shifted people away from physical shops for buying essentials to the digital medium, which resulted in the increased demand for online shopping platforms. Hence, the pandemic created a lucrative opportunity for the market.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recommendation Engine Market Size Worth $17.30 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global recommendation engine market size is expected to reach USD 17.30 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 33.0% from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
NHS Artificial Intelligence provider reports 160% growth, promising to transform healthcare with ...
Plastic to Remain the Most-Preferred Material in the Sachet Packaging Market, Overall Sales Volume to Reach 999 Bn Units by 2021: Future Market Insights
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...