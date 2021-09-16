checkAd

TSMC Commits to Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2050, Acting on Responsibility to Environmental Sustainability

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today marked the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer with a commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050. The Company also published its Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report, becoming a semiconductor industry frontrunner in climate disclosure while taking actions towards the Company’s environmental sustainability goals.

As a responsible corporate citizen, TSMC strives to adapt to climate change and mitigate climate impact to protect our shared global environment. Guided by its ESG Policy and Environmental Policy, TSMC actively plans and implements actions to mitigate climate change, closely tracks a wide range of global climate action indicators, and is now taking a step further to create its roadmap to reach net zero emissions.

In 2018, TSMC published its Climate Change Statement, clearly stating that the Company addresses climate change through the two key measures of impact mitigation and risk adaption. At the same time, TSMC adopted the framework set by the Financial Stability Board's TCFD to identify risks and opportunities, as well as to set measurement benchmarks and manage targets. With an effective grasp of the progress and results of its actions taken on climate change, TSMC is able to lower the financial impact of climate risk on operations, and disclose results in the TSMC Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

To further address stakeholders’ concerns on climate change and focus on related issues, TSMC followed the TCFD framework and its spirit to publish the TCFD report in 2021, systematically disclosing management strategy and targets, ensuring sound execution and controls, and providing a comprehensive description of TSMC’s work and progress in responding to climate change.

“TSMC is deeply aware that climate change has a severe impact on the environment and humanity. As a world-leading semiconductor company, TSMC must shoulder its corporate responsibility to face the challenge of climate change,” said Dr. Mark Liu, Chairman of TSMC and Chairman of the Company’s ESG Steering Committee. “In addition to becoming the world’s first semiconductor company to join RE100, this year we have answered the call to action on net zero and published our TCFD report, aiming to broaden our green influence and drive the industry towards low-carbon sustainability.”

In 2020, TSMC established its Net Zero Project, composed of working groups from relevant organizations which discuss and evaluate the net zero target. In the same year, TSMC’s global offices achieved net zero emissions of greenhouse gases. To achieve its goal of net zero by 2050, TSMC will set related mitigation measures, continue to strengthen its wide variety of green innovations, and actively adopt renewable energy. The Company has set the short-term goals of zero emissions growth by 2025, and reducing emissions to year 2020 levels by 2030. TSMC will continue actively evaluating and investing in all types of opportunities to reduce carbon emissions.

For TSMC 2020 TCFD Report, please visit https://esg.tsmc.com/download/csr/TSMC_TCFD_Report_E.pdf

About TSMC

TSMC pioneered the pure-play foundry business model when it was founded in 1987, and has been the world’s leading dedicated semiconductor foundry ever since. The Company supports a thriving ecosystem of global customers and partners with the industry’s leading process technologies and portfolio of design enablement solutions to unleash innovation for the global semiconductor industry. With global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, TSMC serves as a committed corporate citizen around the world.

TSMC deployed 281 distinct process technologies, and manufactured 11,617 products for 510 customers in 2020 by providing broadest range of advanced, specialty and advanced packaging technology services. TSMC is the first foundry to provide 5-nanometer production capabilities, the most advanced semiconductor process technology available in the world. The Company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information, please visit https://www.tsmc.com.

Disclaimer

