checkAd

Camurus Says FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029

Autor: PLX AI
16.09.2021, 11:01  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Camurus says FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029 for the treatment of polycystic liver disease.Polycystic liver disease (PLD) is a rare, genetic, and chronic disorder characterized by progressive growth of cysts in …

  • (PLX AI) – Camurus says FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029 for the treatment of polycystic liver disease.
  • Polycystic liver disease (PLD) is a rare, genetic, and chronic disorder characterized by progressive growth of cysts in the liver which can cause severe symptoms and result in an impaired quality of life of patients
  • There is today no approved pharmacological treatment available for PLD
  • “The orphan drug designation for CAM2029 is a significant milestone in our efforts to develop an effective pharmacological treatment for people with polycystic liver disease and a recognition of the importance of our overall development program for CAM2029,” says Dr. Fredrik Tiberg, CEO and Head of R&D at Camurus


Camurus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Camurus Says FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029 (PLX AI) – Camurus says FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029 for the treatment of polycystic liver disease.Polycystic liver disease (PLD) is a rare, genetic, and chronic disorder characterized by progressive growth of cysts in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
LPKF Laser Gets Order from Solar Customer for EUR 10 Million
Andritz Targets 2022-2024 EBITA Margin 8-9%
Wacker Chemie Raises Revenue, EBITDA Outlook as Q3 Beats Consensus
Cyan Raises EUR 8 Million Selling Shares at EUR 3.22 per Share
Daimler Truck: Deppen Succeeds Schick as China/Japan/India Head
Sudzucker Q2 Revenue Beats Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Vivendi Buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per Share from Amber Capital
Bayer Says Vitrakvi Updated Analysis Confirms Efficacy, Tolerability in TRK Fusion Cancer
CropEnergies Raises Outlook for Full Year as Q2 Revenue Rises
Titel
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Camurus CFO Eva Pinotti-Lindqvist Leaves Company
PLX AI | Analysen