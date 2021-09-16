Camurus Says FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029 Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 11:01 | 20 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 11:01 | (PLX AI) – Camurus says FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029 for the treatment of polycystic liver disease.Polycystic liver disease (PLD) is a rare, genetic, and chronic disorder characterized by progressive growth of cysts in … (PLX AI) – Camurus says FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029 for the treatment of polycystic liver disease.Polycystic liver disease (PLD) is a rare, genetic, and chronic disorder characterized by progressive growth of cysts in … (PLX AI) – Camurus says FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029 for the treatment of polycystic liver disease.

Polycystic liver disease (PLD) is a rare, genetic, and chronic disorder characterized by progressive growth of cysts in the liver which can cause severe symptoms and result in an impaired quality of life of patients

There is today no approved pharmacological treatment available for PLD

“The orphan drug designation for CAM2029 is a significant milestone in our efforts to develop an effective pharmacological treatment for people with polycystic liver disease and a recognition of the importance of our overall development program for CAM2029,” says Dr. Fredrik Tiberg, CEO and Head of R&D at Camurus



