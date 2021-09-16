checkAd

Zanidatamab Phase 2 Clinical Trial Demonstrates Promising Response Rate and Durability in First-Line HER2-Positive Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress

16.09.2021, 11:30  |  33   |   |   

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that new clinical data for zanidatamab, a HER2‑targeted bispecific antibody, demonstrate promising response rates and durability in first-line HER2-positive GEA. These data were presented today by lead study investigator, Geoffrey Ku, M.D., Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), at the ESMO Annual Congress.

Phase 2 Study Results
 The data presented at ESMO are from a clinical study of 36 patients with HER2-expressing GEA who received zanidatamab in combination with either CAPOX (capecitabine/oxaliplatin; n=14), FP (5FU/cisplatin; n=2), or mFOLFOX6 (5FU/leucovorin/oxaliplatin; n=20). None of the patients had received prior HER2-targeted therapies.

In 28 response-evaluable patients with metastatic HER2-positive GEA, zanidatamab plus chemotherapy resulted in a cORR of 75% and disease control rate (DCR) of 89% overall, with a cORR of 93% and DCR of 100% in the proposed Phase 3 regimen of zanidatamab + CAPOX/FP. All patients except one experienced a decrease in their tumor size. The mDOR is 16.4 months and the mPFS is 12.0 months across all treatment regimens with 61% of patients still on study at the time of data cutoff.

In addition, the data demonstrate that zanidatamab plus chemotherapy is generally well tolerated, with the majority of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) considered mild to moderate in severity (Grade 1 or 2). The most common grade ≥ 3 TRAE was diarrhea which was manageable in the outpatient setting; introduction of prophylactic loperamide reduced the incidence in cycle 1 from 44% to 18%. No severe (grade ≥ 3) infusion-related reactions or cardiac events were observed.

“Despite recent advances, metastatic HER2-expressing GEA has high morbidity and mortality, and new treatment options are desperately needed,” said the principal investigator on the trial, Geoffrey Ku, M.D., Medical Oncologist at MSK. “The data presented today at ESMO demonstrate the potential of zanidatamab in the first-line setting, highlighted by response rates and durability that compare favorably to the current standard of care as well as to emerging treatments. These data support further evaluation of zanidatamab plus chemotherapy in a randomized pivotal trial in first-line HER2-positive GEA.”

