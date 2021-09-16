COYO and Smarp join forces to form a global Top 5 software provider in the employee communications and engagement space (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - German COYO and Finnish Smarp announced they would merge both
SaaS companies. The combined organization will be servicing medium-sized and
large businesses from offices in the US, Germany, UK, France and Finland, with
customers like Salesforce, Google, Amazon, DHL, Deutsche Bahn and E.ON.
By combining Smarp's employee communications and advocacy portfolio with COYO's
social intranet and employee engagement offering, the new player will address
the challenges of an increasingly mobile workforce and how companies can
effectively manage change while keeping their employees engaged and motivated.
The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred demand for digital workplace solutions. Both
companies have seen double-digit topline growth in the past three years
featuring a combined customer list of more than 700 companies from various
industries. Customers of Smarp and COYO will benefit from an extended portfolio
that includes multi-channel communication, social intranet, employee surveys,
employee advocacy and a marketplace for widgets and connectors. For the time
being both Smarp and COYO will continue to operate under their current brands.
Product development and sales of both platforms will be continued.
The transaction has been supported by Marlin Equity Partners, a global
investment firm with over $7.6 billion of capital under management. At the same
time, the management and founders of Smarp and COYO as well as Smarp's largest
investor, Nauta Capital from London, will be investing in the new firm.
Jan Marius Marquardt, CEO and founder of COYO, comments:
"We are absolutely excited about joining forces as global businesses have never
shown a greater need to drive employee engagement during a pandemic and while
their digital transformation has not been completed yet. There is both a need
and an opportunity for our two companies to form a global leader based on the
combined experience we can bring in."
Roope Heinilä, CEO and founder of Smarp, says:
"COYO and Marlin are excellent partners for us to take our common vision forward
thanks to the compatibility of our products. It has also been a pleasure to see
how well our corporate cultures fit together."
"Thanks to our broader offering, we are able to serve our enterprise-level
customers in an even more diverse manner in both Europe and North America. I
firmly believe that our customers will gain significant added value by combining
COYO's social intranet and employee surveys with Smarp's core competencies in
employee communications and employee advocacy."
The founders of COYO and Smarp. From left to right: Mikael Lauharanta (COO,
Smarp), Daniel Busch (CRO, COYO), Roope Heinilä (CEO, Smarp), Jan Marius
Marquardt (CEO, COYO). Source: Smarp & COYO.
On COYO
COYO is the 360° Employee Communications Platform that strengthens
collaboration, motivation and culture in organizations. With the combination of
a social intranet and a social employee app, companies reach all employees and
actively support exchange. As a leading German provider of employee
communications software headquartered in Hamburg, COYO offers companies an
intuitive and centralized solution that makes it easy to reach all employees,
improve internal communication and promote a culture of feedback. COYO allows a
device- and location-independent communication channel - for all
company-relevant information and social exchange. From hospital operations to
passenger transport: more than one million users from companies such as Ritter
Sport, Deutsche Bahn, Asklepios and E.ON have already found their digital home
in COYO.
More information is available at http://www.coyoapp.com .
On Smarp
Smarp is the #1 mobile-first employee communications platform that helps
companies build strong, two-way relationships with their employees - whether
they are at their desk or on the go. The platform automatically delivers
relevant, personalized content to every employee through whichever platform,
medium or channel they prefer. It's a single solution for companies to drive
alignment, productivity and engagement through effective communications. After
being founded in 2011, Smarp has helped over 300 companies transform the way
they communicate and share content. Smarp's top 20 customers alone represent
over 4 million employees worldwide. To find out why companies like Amazon,
Marriott, L'Oreal, Pfizer, Bayer and many, many more use Smarp, visit
http://www.smarp.com .
Press contact
Contact:
Sarah Mag
COYO GmbH
mailto:sarah.mag@coyoapp.com
+49 171 27 83 772
Sarah Schrödel
PIABO PR GmbH
mailto:coyo@piabo.net
+49 174 176 37 38
Jenny Tallholm
Smarp
+358 46 923 5388
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/137015/5021605
OTS: COYO GmbH
