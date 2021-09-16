COYO and Smarp join forces to form a global Top 5 software provider in the employee communications and engagement space (FOTO) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 16.09.2021, 11:40 | 14 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 11:40 |

Hamburg (ots) - German COYO and Finnish Smarp announced they would merge both

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred demand for digital workplace solutions. Bothcompanies have seen double-digit topline growth in the past three yearsfeaturing a combined customer list of more than 700 companies from variousindustries. Customers of Smarp and COYO will benefit from an extended portfoliothat includes multi-channel communication, social intranet, employee surveys,employee advocacy and a marketplace for widgets and connectors. For the timebeing both Smarp and COYO will continue to operate under their current brands.Product development and sales of both platforms will be continued.The transaction has been supported by Marlin Equity Partners, a globalinvestment firm with over $7.6 billion of capital under management. At the sametime, the management and founders of Smarp and COYO as well as Smarp's largestinvestor, Nauta Capital from London, will be investing in the new firm.Jan Marius Marquardt, CEO and founder of COYO, comments:"We are absolutely excited about joining forces as global businesses have nevershown a greater need to drive employee engagement during a pandemic and whiletheir digital transformation has not been completed yet. There is both a needand an opportunity for our two companies to form a global leader based on thecombined experience we can bring in."Roope Heinilä, CEO and founder of Smarp, says:"COYO and Marlin are excellent partners for us to take our common vision forwardthanks to the compatibility of our products. It has also been a pleasure to seehow well our corporate cultures fit together.""Thanks to our broader offering, we are able to serve our enterprise-levelcustomers in an even more diverse manner in both Europe and North America. Ifirmly believe that our customers will gain significant added value by combiningCOYO's social intranet and employee surveys with Smarp's core competencies inemployee communications and employee advocacy."The founders of COYO and Smarp. From left to right: Mikael Lauharanta (COO,Smarp), Daniel Busch (CRO, COYO), Roope Heinilä (CEO, Smarp), Jan MariusMarquardt (CEO, COYO). Source: Smarp & COYO.On COYOCOYO is the 360° Employee Communications Platform that strengthenscollaboration, motivation and culture in organizations. With the combination ofa social intranet and a social employee app, companies reach all employees andactively support exchange. As a leading German provider of employeecommunications software headquartered in Hamburg, COYO offers companies anintuitive and centralized solution that makes it easy to reach all employees,improve internal communication and promote a culture of feedback. COYO allows adevice- and location-independent communication channel - for allcompany-relevant information and social exchange. From hospital operations topassenger transport: more than one million users from companies such as RitterSport, Deutsche Bahn, Asklepios and E.ON have already found their digital homein COYO.More information is available at http://www.coyoapp.com .On SmarpSmarp is the #1 mobile-first employee communications platform that helpscompanies build strong, two-way relationships with their employees - whetherthey are at their desk or on the go. The platform automatically deliversrelevant, personalized content to every employee through whichever platform,medium or channel they prefer. It's a single solution for companies to drivealignment, productivity and engagement through effective communications. Afterbeing founded in 2011, Smarp has helped over 300 companies transform the waythey communicate and share content. Smarp's top 20 customers alone representover 4 million employees worldwide. To find out why companies like Amazon,Marriott, L'Oreal, Pfizer , Bayer and many, many more use Smarp, visithttp://www.smarp.com .Press contactContact:Sarah MagCOYO GmbHmailto:sarah.mag@coyoapp.com+49 171 27 83 772Sarah SchrödelPIABO PR GmbHmailto:coyo@piabo.net+49 174 176 37 38Jenny TallholmSmarp+358 46 923 5388Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/137015/5021605OTS: COYO GmbH

