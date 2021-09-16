checkAd

SynBiotic SE: Christian Angermayer now Largest Shareholder with Circa 45%

Apeiron Investment Group acquires all SynBiotic SE shares of Social Chain AG BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Apeiron Investment Group has acquired all of Social Chain AG's shares in SynBiotic SE. Christian Angermayer's family …

Apeiron Investment Group acquires all SynBiotic SE shares of Social Chain AG 

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Apeiron Investment Group has acquired all of Social Chain AG's shares in SynBiotic SE. Christian Angermayer's family office has thus significantly increased its shares and is with circa 45 percent now the largest shareholder in Europe's leading cannabis platform.

Lars Müller, CEO of SynBiotic SE, is looking forward to the even closer cooperation with Angermayer's family office: "Nature heals - and we want to use the power of cannabinoids to tackle the most burdensome of today's common ailments in a natural and healthy way. Dr. Georg Kofler and Social Chain AG have played a very important role in building our platform, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their commitment and input. Passing the baton to Christian comes at a time when the European cannabis industry is on the verge of explosive growth, and we are very proud to have such an experienced healthcare investor and entrepreneur as Christian as our largest shareholder."

Christian Angermayer is sure that SynBiotic SE and cannabinoids in general have a great future ahead of them: "Whatever the government looks like after the election, in the interests of consumers, it cannot afford to ignore the scientific facts: alcohol, objectively speaking the most harmful of all drugs, is freely available for sale, and even advertising it is permitted. Cannabinoid products, risk-free and at the same time displaying positive effects for the consumer, are prohibited. We must finally adapt our drug policy to the scientific facts. No more alcohol and cigarettes. Instead, healthy CBD for everyone."

Dr. Georg Kofler, one of the first investors of today's SynBiotic SE: "Christian Angermayer has single-handedly managed to destigmatize psychedelic substances such as magic mushrooms with his company atai Life Sciences, giving them once again the scientific and medical attention they deserve. I am very pleased that he now wants to address the topic of cannabis with the same intensity, and I will maintain friendly relations with SynBiotic SE and the whole team."

About SynBiotic SE 
SynBiotic SE is the first German listed cannabis company to pursue an EU-focused buy-and-build investment approach. The core business of the platform company is the research and development of new cannabinoid and terpene-based solutions to major social problems such as pain, sleep-disorders and anxiety. In addition, the platform deals with the production of various cannabinoids and develops and distributes pharmaceutical and dietary supplements as well as cosmetic products under its own brands.

Press contact 
SynBiotic SE Lucas Neurauter c/o BETTERTRUST GmbH, Luisenstraße 40, 10117 Berlin t: 30 / 340 60 10 - 93, m: l.neurauter@bettertrust.de

SOURCE: SynBiotic SE



