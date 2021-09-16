Europe's leading mobility platform FREE NOW increases BEV tours by 71% in 2021

checkAd

Hamburg (ots) - - After introducing its Move To Net-Zero carbon emissions
initiative earlier this year, FREE NOW announces its achievements in 2021 on the
occasion of the European Mobility Week, which starts today

- Since January 2021, FREE NOW trips using Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) have
grown by 71% and the platform has added 20% new BEV active drivers

- In addition, FREE NOW has integrated almost 130,000 new eScooters, eBikes and
electric shared cars in the app, widening its green mobility offer and becoming
the mobility platform with the biggest vehicle choice in Europe

- FREE NOW has offset 173,000 tons of CO2 emissions, covering all the emissions
produced by the company and its services from the beginning of 2020 onwards

- The leading mobility platform will participate in the EU Mobility Week with a
number of different activities to raise awareness of sustainable urban mobility

FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi-service mobility platform, today publishes its
latest electric vehicle transition insights on the occasion of the European
Mobility Week, which starts today. The company announced its initial
sustainability strategy - Move To Net-Zero - in January 2021. The strategy
includes immediate offsetting and long-term Net-Zero efforts, targeting 50% of
rides being fully electric by 2025 andreducing emissions to zero by 2030. With
this, FREE NOW aims to become the first mobility platform in Europe to reach
Net-Zero emissions by 2030.

Already during this year, the leading mobility platform has been pushing the
electrification of rides and, so far, FREE NOW's BEV tours have increased by 71%
[1] (#_ftn1) with a 20% increase in active BEV drivers on the platform .
Additionally, FREE NOW has integrated almost 130,000 new electric scooters,
bikes and shared cars into the platform, Europe-wide, thanks to partnerships
with brands like TIER, Voi, Emmy, Cooltra, MILES and SHARE NOW. With all of
these actions, FREE NOW has become the mobility app with the biggest vehicle
choice for consumers in Europe. By the end of 2021, FREE NOW expects to complete
around 4 million rides with its multi mobility partners on the app.

Consumers across Europe prefer sustainable mobility options

In addition to FREE NOW promoting more sustainable modes of transportation in
the app, the leading mobility platform has initiated its own survey: The study
analyzes consumer mobility preferences and behaviours in Europe [2] (#_ftn2) and
it says that 7 out of 10 Europeans chose 'very much' or 'to a certain extent'
when asked for their thoughts about moving with sustainable mobility services .
Specifically, almost 50% of the Europeans surveyed said they value moving in
