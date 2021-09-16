Europe's leading mobility platform FREE NOW increases BEV tours by 71% in 2021

Hamburg (ots) - - After introducing its Move To Net-Zero carbon emissions

- In addition, FREE NOW has integrated almost 130,000 new eScooters, eBikes andelectric shared cars in the app, widening its green mobility offer and becomingthe mobility platform with the biggest vehicle choice in Europe- FREE NOW has offset 173,000 tons of CO2 emissions, covering all the emissionsproduced by the company and its services from the beginning of 2020 onwards- The leading mobility platform will participate in the EU Mobility Week with anumber of different activities to raise awareness of sustainable urban mobilityFREE NOW, Europe's leading multi-service mobility platform, today publishes itslatest electric vehicle transition insights on the occasion of the EuropeanMobility Week, which starts today. The company announced its initialsustainability strategy - Move To Net-Zero - in January 2021. The strategyincludes immediate offsetting and long-term Net-Zero efforts, targeting 50% ofrides being fully electric by 2025 andreducing emissions to zero by 2030. Withthis, FREE NOW aims to become the first mobility platform in Europe to reachNet-Zero emissions by 2030.Already during this year, the leading mobility platform has been pushing theelectrification of rides and, so far, FREE NOW's BEV tours have increased by 71%[1] (#_ftn1) with a 20% increase in active BEV drivers on the platform .Additionally, FREE NOW has integrated almost 130,000 new electric scooters,bikes and shared cars into the platform, Europe-wide, thanks to partnershipswith brands like TIER, Voi, Emmy, Cooltra, MILES and SHARE NOW. With all ofthese actions, FREE NOW has become the mobility app with the biggest vehiclechoice for consumers in Europe. By the end of 2021, FREE NOW expects to completearound 4 million rides with its multi mobility partners on the app.Consumers across Europe prefer sustainable mobility optionsIn addition to FREE NOW promoting more sustainable modes of transportation inthe app, the leading mobility platform has initiated its own survey: The studyanalyzes consumer mobility preferences and behaviours in Europe [2] (#_ftn2) andit says that 7 out of 10 Europeans chose 'very much' or 'to a certain extent'when asked for their thoughts about moving with sustainable mobility services .Specifically, almost 50% of the Europeans surveyed said they value moving in