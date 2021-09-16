Netmore launches IoT marketplace - presents 30 turnkey solutions

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmore Group launches a marketplace for players within IoT. The marketplace gathers and presents turnkey solutions in a wide range of application areas from a growing number of international service developers, sensor manufacturers and platform developers. Netmore's nationwide LoRaWAN supplies the units in the various solutions with reliable and cost-effective connectivity and guarantees coverage for large-scale projects.

At the time of launch, Netmore IoT Market offers over 30 ready-made IoT solutions in areas such as water, heating, parking, air quality and tracking. The applications and solutions presented have been developed by the more than 70 different companies and organizations that are already connected to the marketplace today. The marketplace is located at https://market.netmoregroup.com/.

Below is a selection of the current offer on the marketplace:

H2OIoT: Water Consumption & Supervision - Reduce water consumption in your property portfolio by visualizing water consumption down to the individual level. Reduces costs and increases resource efficiency.

- Reduce water consumption in your property portfolio by visualizing water consumption down to the individual level. Reduces costs and increases resource efficiency. Bintel Fill level measurement in Molok and UWS containers - Switch to demand-controlled emptying of waste by optimizing emptying routes. Reduces costs and reduces climate impact.

- Switch to demand-controlled emptying of waste by optimizing emptying routes. Reduces costs and reduces climate impact. Talkpool Indoor Air Quality Solution - Ensure the right air quality in, for example, schools and offices. Counteracts the spread of covid-19.

Click here to get to the marketplace.

Present your ready-made IoT solutions or offer sensors, meters, and other devices to potential buyers

Netmore offers and encourages established and new service developers, sensor manufacturers and other IoT players to present their solutions and offers in the marketplace, and thereby strengthen their position in the emerging international IoT landscape, where more and more cities, municipalities, industries and property owners see the concrete benefits of digitization.

Great efficiency gains to be reaped for municipalities, private companies, and real estate companies

The ongoing digitalisation journey that is taking place in municipalities, cities, industries, and properties, among others, is judged to have very great potential for creating efficiency gains and competitive advantages in many application areas. Data collected with the help of IoT can already be used today to, for example, enable energy savings, minimize resource use and waste, track goods and optimize and plan logistics chains.