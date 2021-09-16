checkAd

Netmore launches IoT marketplace - presents 30 turnkey solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 11:46  |  17   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmore Group launches a marketplace for players within IoT. The marketplace gathers and presents turnkey solutions in a wide range of application areas from a growing number of international service developers, sensor manufacturers and platform developers. Netmore's nationwide LoRaWAN supplies the units in the various solutions with reliable and cost-effective connectivity and guarantees coverage for large-scale projects.

Take part in turnkey IoT solutions and inquiries

At the time of launch, Netmore IoT Market offers over 30 ready-made IoT solutions in areas such as water, heating, parking, air quality and tracking. The applications and solutions presented have been developed by the more than 70 different companies and organizations that are already connected to the marketplace today. The marketplace is located at https://market.netmoregroup.com/.

Below is a selection of the current offer on the marketplace:

  • H2OIoT: Water Consumption & Supervision - Reduce water consumption in your property portfolio by visualizing water consumption down to the individual level. Reduces costs and increases resource efficiency.
  • Bintel Fill level measurement in Molok and UWS containers - Switch to demand-controlled emptying of waste by optimizing emptying routes. Reduces costs and reduces climate impact.
  • Talkpool Indoor Air Quality Solution - Ensure the right air quality in, for example, schools and offices. Counteracts the spread of covid-19.

Click here to get to the marketplace.

Present your ready-made IoT solutions or offer sensors, meters, and other devices to potential buyers

Netmore offers and encourages established and new service developers, sensor manufacturers and other IoT players to present their solutions and offers in the marketplace, and thereby strengthen their position in the emerging international IoT landscape, where more and more cities, municipalities, industries and property owners see the concrete benefits of digitization.

Great efficiency gains to be reaped for municipalities, private companies, and real estate companies

The ongoing digitalisation journey that is taking place in municipalities, cities, industries, and properties, among others, is judged to have very great potential for creating efficiency gains and competitive advantages in many application areas. Data collected with the help of IoT can already be used today to, for example, enable energy savings, minimize resource use and waste, track goods and optimize and plan logistics chains.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Netmore launches IoT marketplace - presents 30 turnkey solutions STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Netmore Group launches a marketplace for players within IoT. The marketplace gathers and presents turnkey solutions in a wide range of application areas from a growing number of international service …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
NHS Artificial Intelligence provider reports 160% growth, promising to transform healthcare with ...
Plastic to Remain the Most-Preferred Material in the Sachet Packaging Market, Overall Sales Volume to Reach 999 Bn Units by 2021: Future Market Insights
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Global Telemedicine Market Revenue to Hit US$ 62.2 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...