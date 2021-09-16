checkAd

Philip Morris International Announces Unconditional Offer for Vectura Group PLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
PMI Global Services Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that its offer for Vectura Group plc (Vectura) (LSE: VEC) has become unconditional, having received valid acceptances for or acquired 74.77 % of Vectura shares, in excess of the 50% required under the acceptance condition, as well as confirming that all other conditions to the offer have been satisfied or waived. PMI has extended the offer to allow for the tender of further shares.

“We have reached an important milestone in our acquisition of Vectura and are pleased to have secured over 74% of the company’s shares, in excess of the 50% required to make our offer unconditional and PMI the majority shareholder," said PMI’s Chief Executive Officer, Jacek Olczak. "We are very excited about the critical role Vectura will play in our Beyond Nicotine strategy and look forward to working with Vectura’s scientists and providing them with the resources and expertise to grow their business to help us achieve our goal of generating at least $1 billion in net revenues from Beyond Nicotine products by 2025.”

PMI’s proposed acquisition of Vectura is part of its long-term strategy to move Beyond Nicotine and will provide support for Vectura’s continued growth.

- PMI will build on its leading scientific capabilities to develop products and services that go Beyond Nicotine. PMI aims to achieve at least $1 billion in annual net revenues from Beyond Nicotine sources by 2025.

- PMI’s business model and strategy are driven by a long-term commitment to the transformation of its business. Since 2008, PMI has invested $8.1 billion in the research, development, and commercialization of new smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke. PMI’s track record of investing in innovation exemplifies its commitment to invest the time and resources it takes to allow for scientific innovation of better products. In its Statement of Purpose released in 2020, PMI reaffirmed its commitment to transformation and serving stakeholders.

- PMI's commitment to transform itself requires an evolution into adjacent business areas while applying its significant expertise in inhalation science to address unmet medical and consumer needs by delivering medical and wellness products that improve people's lives. This is a change that, like for so many other companies, reflects the need to transform to address the impacts of business on society and to move towards a net positive future, taking ESG as a key input into a sustainable strategy.

