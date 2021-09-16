checkAd

Vestas Gets 240 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA in Repowering Project

Autor: PLX AI
16.09.2021, 11:43  |  18   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 240 MW order to repower the Big Sky Wind project in Illinois, U.S., owned by Vitol Wind, marking the first cooperation between Vestas and Vitol Wind. The order consists of 104 V120-2.2 MW turbines and five V110-2.0 …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 240 MW order to repower the Big Sky Wind project in Illinois, U.S., owned by Vitol Wind, marking the first cooperation between Vestas and Vitol Wind.
  • The order consists of 104 V120-2.2 MW turbines and five V110-2.0 MW turbines in 2.2 MW operating mode, which will replace the project’s current technology of 109 Suzlon S88-2.1 MW turbines
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 240 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA in Repowering Project (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 240 MW order to repower the Big Sky Wind project in Illinois, U.S., owned by Vitol Wind, marking the first cooperation between Vestas and Vitol Wind. The order consists of 104 V120-2.2 MW turbines and five V110-2.0 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
LPKF Laser Gets Order from Solar Customer for EUR 10 Million
Andritz Targets 2022-2024 EBITA Margin 8-9%
Wacker Chemie Raises Revenue, EBITDA Outlook as Q3 Beats Consensus
Daimler Truck: Deppen Succeeds Schick as China/Japan/India Head
Cyan Raises EUR 8 Million Selling Shares at EUR 3.22 per Share
Sudzucker Q2 Revenue Beats Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Bayer Says Vitrakvi Updated Analysis Confirms Efficacy, Tolerability in TRK Fusion Cancer
Vivendi Buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per Share from Amber Capital
CropEnergies Raises Outlook for Full Year as Q2 Revenue Rises
Titel
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:04 UhrVestas Gets 3 Orders in Poland Totaling 70 MW
PLX AI | Analysen
13.09.21Vestas Gets 50 MW Wind Turbine Order in Taiwan
PLX AI | Analysen
08.09.21Vestas Falls More Than 3% After Peer Siemens Gamesa Downgraded at JPMorgan
PLX AI | Analysen
06.09.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Underperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
03.09.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt Vestas auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 285 Kronen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
03.09.21BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
02.09.21ROUNDUP/IG Metall: Noch lange kein 'Grünes Job-Wunder' in der Windindustrie
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Vestas Gets Another 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in U.S.
PLX AI | Analysen
02.09.21Vestas Gets 189 MW Wind Turbine Order for 2 Projects in USA
PLX AI | Analysen
01.09.21Vestas Gets 396 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia
PLX AI | Analysen