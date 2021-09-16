Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 240 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA in Repowering Project (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 240 MW order to repower the Big Sky Wind project in Illinois, U.S., owned by Vitol Wind, marking the first cooperation between Vestas and Vitol Wind. The order consists of 104 V120-2.2 MW turbines and five V110-2.0 …



