Photon Energy Delivers Hybrid Renewable Energy Project to Lord Howe Island Board

- The Company was contracted by the Board to design and build the photovoltaic power system

- The AUD 11.1 million project was funded by the Lord Howe Island Board and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA)

- Consisting of solar panels with a combined capacity of 1.3 MWp connected to a 3.7 MWh Tesla Powerpack battery energy storage system, the power plant has now been supplying clean electricity to the island community for over six months, demonstrating the reliability of solar PV technology



Amsterdam - 16 September 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('Photon Energy Group', the 'Group') announced that Photon Energy Engineering Australia Pty Ltd ('Company'), the Group's subsidiary dedicated to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services in Australia, has delivered a hybrid renewable energy project to its client, the Lord Howe Island Board. The Board is responsible for the care, control and management of Lord Howe Island, New South Wales. The Company was contracted to design and build the photovoltaic system.

'The announcement of this project is a fantastic result for the Lord Howe Island community and visitors alike. We are reducing the environmental impact of our energy supply while also improving energy security. Achieving this without detracting from the World Heritage values of Lord Howe Island is a result that everyone should celebrate,' said Mick Pettitt, acting CEO of the Lord Howe Island Board.

'We are very pleased with the success of this project for the Lord Howe Island community. The experience we have gained through the delivery of the project demonstrates that solar power and energy storage not only reduce emissions and other environmental risks but are instrumental in ensuring energy security,' said Michael Gartner, CTO of Photon Energy Group and Managing Director of Photon Energy Australia.

Lord Howe Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in the Tasman Sea, 700 km north-east of Sydney. The ground-mounted solar PV and Powerpack system was specially designed for a remote location, and is integrated with the local microgrid and diesel generators, which previously formed the main source of power for the island community.