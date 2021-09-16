Caresyntax extends Series C funding to $130 Million to further accelerate growth Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 16.09.2021, 11:55 | 53 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 11:55 |

DGAP-Media / 16.09.2021 / 11:55

Caresyntax extends Series C funding to $130 Million to further accelerate growth

New investors include funds managed by BlackRock, ProAssurance, and Harmonix

$30 million extension raises Series C funding to a total of $130 million

Funding to drive further development of platform and new data solutions, building upon momentum in healthcare space

BERLIN 16.09.2021 -



"We are delighted to welcome BlackRock, ProAssurance, and Harmonix on board", said Björn von "Their support will enable us to expand our open, data-driven system for better care in surgery, building upon the existing momentum in the healthcare space."



Caresyntax's digital surgery platform uses proprietary software and AI to analyse large amounts of real-world data in and around the operating room, providing insights that can be used by the care team and by a variety of key stakeholders to evaluate and improve care. Caresyntax also provides virtual, real-time access to outside experts, such as medical school instructors. Additional research found that in 2020, Caresyntax customers were better prepared to handle the ebbs and flows of surgical case surges, completing 16-percent more surgeries than the US average. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



Caresyntax , the leading enterprise-level digital surgery platform delivering actionable insights to make surgery smarter and safer, today announced a $30 million extension to its Series C funding round, initially led by PFM Health Sciences, LP. Selected investors include funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, as well as ProAssurance, Harmonix, and existing investors, such as the Relyens Group and IPF Partners. The additional investment brings the total Series C funding to $130 million, building on the funding round in April 2021. That round also included investments from Optum Ventures, Intel Capital, Lauxera Capital Partners, Vesalius Biocapital III, Arno Capital, Rezayat Investments, and Surgical.AI. The funding will be used to continue developing its platform as well as advance new data solutions that support value-based care providers.", said Björn von Siemens , Caresyntax Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer.Caresyntax's digital surgery platform uses proprietary software and AI to analyse large amounts of real-world data in and around the operating room, providing insights that can be used by the care team and by a variety of key stakeholders to evaluate and improve care. Caresyntax also provides virtual, real-time access to outside experts, such as medical school instructors. Additional research found that in 2020, Caresyntax customers were better prepared to handle the ebbs and flows of surgical case surges, completing 16-percent more surgeries than the US average.

