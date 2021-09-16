RepliCel and University of Victoria Collaboration Leads to Bioengineering Innovations, Funding, and Patents

Canadian granting agency MITACS commits to three years of funding for the project's second stage to optimize certain proprietary microcarrier technologies for use in RepliCel's cell therapy manufacturingRepliCel signs an Option to License agreement …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:REPCF)(TSXV:RP)(FRA:P6P2) ("RepliCel" or the "Company"), a company developing next-generation technologies in aesthetics and orthopedics, is pleased to announce that the first-stage of a research project with the University of Victoria Centre for Biomedical Engineering ("UVic") has led to significant milestones in terms of technology advancements, patent filings, grant funding, and a license option agreement.

As a result of the innovations coming out of the collaboration to-date, RepliCel has signed a Technology Evaluation and Option to License agreement pertaining to a patent filed with the US Patent Office ("USPTO") on "multifunctional microcarriers with thermal-responsive biomaterials coatings". The agreement grants RepliCel an option to license the patent and related technologies for global applications related to therapeutic cell culture in RepliCel's fields of interest.

Additionally, the parties have now executed a new research collaboration agreement intended to optimize the innovations for use with RepliCel's technologies and are pleased to announce that this next phase of the collaboration has been awarded new grant of funding over three years from the Mitacs Accelerate program.

"Based on the success of the NSERC-funded first phase of this collaboration, we are very pleased to have now procured significant funding support from the Mitacs Accelerate Program which focuses on scientific innovations with significant industrial or commercial application. This is a tremendous endorsement of our innovations, progress, and the technology's potential utility," stated RepliCel's President and CEO, R. Lee Buckler.

"We are also very pleased to continue this collaboration with Dr. Akbari and his team at UVic. He is one of the world's emerging experts on biomedical engineering and the employment of advanced materials and micro-technologies for cell and tissue culture. The collaboration represents a unique opportunity to leverage his expertise and non-dilutive grant funding to innovate around RepliCel's technologies in ways expected to improve the Company's commercial-scale manufacturing".