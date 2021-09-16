checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 12:03  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions

16-Sep-2021 / 12:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER JURISDICTIONS WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WHERE THE OFFER OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS

Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions

Today, the managing directors of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH in its capacity as general partner of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien ("Company"), with the approval of the Company's supervisory board, resolved on a capital increase by using the Company's existing authorized capital.

It is intended to increase the Company's share capital from currently EUR 92,000,000.00 by issuing 18,396,220 new ordinary bearer shares with no par-value (Stückaktien) of the Company ("New Shares") by EUR 18,396,220.00 to EUR 110,396,220.00 against cash contributions ("Capital Increase"). The New Shares will be entitled to dividends as of July 1, 2020.

Subject to the approval of a securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) and the publication of the approved securities prospectus, the New Shares shall be offered to the existing limited liability shareholders by way of an indirect subscription right (mittelbares Bezugsrecht) during the subscription period expected to run from September 20, 2021 to October 4, 2021 (including). The subscription offer is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on September 17, 2021. The subscription price per New Share is EUR 4.70 ("Subscription Price"). The subscription ratio was set at 5:1. That means that five existing shares entitle holders to subscribe for one New Share at the Subscription Price. The Company expects to generate gross proceeds of approximately EUR 86.5 million from the Capital Increase.

Seite 1 von 5
Borussia Dortmund Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Borussia Dortmund zurück an die Spitze!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions 16-Sep-2021 / 12:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker im zweiten Quartal mit deutlicher Ergebnissteigerung gegenüber Vorjahr - Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CPU Softwarehouse AG: CPU senkt Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE beschließt Aufstockung des Aktienrückkaufprogramms 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:53 UhrBVB stößt Kapitalerhöhung an - Frisches Geld auch für Spieler und Schulden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:24 UhrDGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund resolves on capital increase with subscription rights
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:24 UhrDGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:05 UhrBorussia Dortmund to Raise EUR 86.5 Million Selling New Shares at EUR 4.70
PLX AI | Analysen
12:03 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06:35 UhrROUNDUP: Bellingham fühlt sich 'wie beim Basketball' - Doch BVB hält stand
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21ROUNDUP 2: BVB startet souverän - Rose trotz erneuten Gegentors 'happy'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21ROUNDUP/BVB siegt: Aber auch mit Rückkehrer Hummels Gegentor in Istanbul
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Borussia Dortmund in Champions League mit Auftaktsieg bei Besiktas
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Fußball-Europapokal als teurer Spaß: Drei Abos notwendig
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten