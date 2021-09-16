NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER JURISDICTIONS WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WHERE THE OFFER OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions 16-Sep-2021 / 12:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, the managing directors of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH in its capacity as general partner of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien ("Company"), with the approval of the Company's supervisory board, resolved on a capital increase by using the Company's existing authorized capital.

It is intended to increase the Company's share capital from currently EUR 92,000,000.00 by issuing 18,396,220 new ordinary bearer shares with no par-value (Stückaktien) of the Company ("New Shares") by EUR 18,396,220.00 to EUR 110,396,220.00 against cash contributions ("Capital Increase"). The New Shares will be entitled to dividends as of July 1, 2020.

Subject to the approval of a securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) and the publication of the approved securities prospectus, the New Shares shall be offered to the existing limited liability shareholders by way of an indirect subscription right (mittelbares Bezugsrecht) during the subscription period expected to run from September 20, 2021 to October 4, 2021 (including). The subscription offer is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on September 17, 2021. The subscription price per New Share is EUR 4.70 ("Subscription Price"). The subscription ratio was set at 5:1. That means that five existing shares entitle holders to subscribe for one New Share at the Subscription Price. The Company expects to generate gross proceeds of approximately EUR 86.5 million from the Capital Increase.