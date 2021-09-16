BARK Announces CFO Transition Plan

The Original BARK Company (“BARK” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BARK) today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Toth will step down from his position to spend more time with his family on the West Coast. BARK has retained an executive search firm to assist the Company’s board of directors with identifying a new Chief Financial Officer. John will continue in his role to ensure a smooth and constructive transition to his successor.

“John’s financial stewardship over the past six years and leadership during our transition to a public company has been invaluable. He has developed a world-class financial reporting infrastructure from which we will benefit for years to come. On behalf of the Board and Company, I thank John for his years of service and many contributions to BARK’s success and wish him the best,” said Manish Joneja, Chief Executive Officer of BARK.