BARK Announces CFO Transition Plan

The Original BARK Company (“BARK” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BARK) today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Toth will step down from his position to spend more time with his family on the West Coast. BARK has retained an executive search firm to assist the Company’s board of directors with identifying a new Chief Financial Officer. John will continue in his role to ensure a smooth and constructive transition to his successor.

“John’s financial stewardship over the past six years and leadership during our transition to a public company has been invaluable. He has developed a world-class financial reporting infrastructure from which we will benefit for years to come. On behalf of the Board and Company, I thank John for his years of service and many contributions to BARK’s success and wish him the best,” said Manish Joneja, Chief Executive Officer of BARK.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside BARK’s visionary founders and management team. The Company is strongly positioned to capitalize on the immense market opportunity ahead and I am committed to BARK’s long-term success and making this transition as smooth as possible,” said Toth. “I am proud of what we have achieved, and I look forward to following BARK’s continued success.”

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; a curated e-commerce experience on BARKShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs with BARK Bright; and a personalized meal delivery service for dogs BARK Eats. At BARK, we want to be the people our dogs think we are and promise to be their voice until every dog reaches its full tail-wagging potential. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

